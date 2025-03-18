PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I: New Zealand Crushes Pakistan Again, Takes 2-0 Lead In 5 Match T20I Series

NZ vs PAK: Fine knocks by openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen and solid bowling spells from pacers helped New Zealand secure a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series at Dunedin on Tuesday. With this win, NZ is 2-0 up in the five-match series, with three games left.

NZ won the toss and opted to bowl. Ben Sears (2/23) and Jacob Duffy (2/20) removed openers Mohammed Haris (11) and Hasan Nawaz (0) early, reducing Pakistan to 19/2 in 3.1 overs.

Skipper Salman Agha and Irfan Khan took Pakistan to 36/2 in six overs, but Irfan (11) and Khusdil Shah (2) fell in quick succession to Ish Sodhi, reducing Pakistan to 52/4 in seven overs.

Agha finally fell to Sears for a valiant 46 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes, leaving Pakistan with half its side gone for 76 runs in 9.2 overs.

Shadab Khan (26 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shaheen Afridi (22* in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) contributed some useful runs down the order, bringing Pakistan to 135/9 in 15 overs during the rain-curtailed match.

During the run-chase of 136 runs, Seifert and Finn started off by unleashing carnage, with Allen striking Mohammed Ali for three sixes in the second over and Seifert belting Shaheen Shah Afridi for four sixes in the next over.

NZ reached the 50-run mark in four overs. Ali put an end to the 66-run stand, removing Seifert for 45 in 32 balls, with three fours and five sixes. NZ was 66/1 in 4.4 overs.

Allen developed a brief partnership with Mark Chapman, but his explosive knock was ended by Jahandad Khan, who trapped him lbw for 38 in just 16 balls, with a four and five sixes. NZ was 87/2 in 6.5 overs.

Kiwis lost Chapman (1) and James Neesham (5) quickly and sunk to 97/4 in 8.3 overs. Daryl Mitchell (14 in 14 balls) and Mitchell Hay (21 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) formed a partnership that took NZ to a win with 11 balls and five wickets in hand. Haris Rauf (3/20) was the top bowler for Pakistan. Seifert was given the 'Player of the Tournament' award for his knock.