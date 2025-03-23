PAK vs NZ 4th T20 Live Streaming FREE: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Fourth T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online?

NZ vs PAK: After a stunning comeback in the third T20I, Pakistan will look to level the five-match series 2-2 when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Pakistan’s revival was led by young opener Hasan Nawaz, who bounced back in style after two disappointing outings. The 22-year-old, who was dismissed for ducks in his first two international innings, delivered a remarkable unbeaten century (105*) to power Pakistan to a commanding nine-wicket win in Auckland. Chasing New Zealand’s formidable total of 204, Pakistan cruised to 207/1 with four overs to spare, showcasing a dominant batting display.

This victory was a much-needed boost for Pakistan, who had suffered heavy defeats in Christchurch and Dunedin. Nawaz’s heroics, along with strong support from the middle order, ensured Pakistan stayed alive in the series.

With momentum now on their side, Pakistan will aim to capitalize and push the series to a decider. However, New Zealand, playing at home, will be eager to bounce back and seal the series. With both teams fired up, an exciting contest is on the cards at Bay Oval.

PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Pakistan and New Zealand match take place?

The Pakistan and New Zealand match is scheduled for Sunday, March 23.

Where will the Pakistan and New Zealand match take place?

The match will take place at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time does the Pakistan and New Zealand match take place?

The match is set to start at 11:45 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 11.15 AM IST.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming: Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan and New Zealand

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming: Where can I watch the live streaming of the match between Pakistan and New Zealand

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV and Fancode apps and websites.

The T20I series will continue with match in Wellington (March 26). Following the T20Is, a three-match ODI series is scheduled from March 29 to April 5. With both teams eager to test their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year, the series promises thrilling cricketing action.

NZ vs PAK: Full Squads

New Zealand Squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (games 4 and 5 only), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 and 5 only), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 and 3 only), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 and 3 only), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan