PAK vs NZ 5th T20 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs New Zealand 5th T20 Wellington?

The Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 continues with the 5th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at Sky Stadium, Wellington. The match is set to begin at 11:45 AM IST (06:15 AM GMT / 07:15 PM LOCAL) on March 25, 2025.

Where to Watch PAK vs NZ 5th T20 Live Streaming in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I on Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on SonyLIV, allowing fans to catch the action on mobile devices, laptops, and smart TVs.

How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20 Live in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, viewers can watch the PAK vs NZ 5th T20I live on PTV Sports and Ten Sports. The match will also be available for live streaming on Daraz App and Tapmad TV.

What is the Match Preview?

With New Zealand already sealing the series with a 3-1 lead, the 5th T20I may not hold major significance in terms of results. However, Pakistan will be eager to salvage pride and end the series on a high note.

New Zealand’s depth has been the key factor in their dominance. Even with several players missing due to the IPL 2025, the hosts have outclassed Pakistan in most matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan, under Salman Ali Agha's captaincy, has shown glimpses of promise but struggled with consistency.

What are the Key Player Battles?

Jacob Duffy vs Pakistan’s Top Order – The right-arm pacer has been New Zealand’s best bowler in the series and will be looking to strike early.

Mohammad Haris vs New Zealand’s Pacers – Haris played a crucial knock in the third T20I but needs to deliver consistently.

What is the Expected Pitch and Weather Report?

The Sky Stadium pitch is known for its balanced conditions, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers. With clear weather and cool temperatures expected, fans can look forward to an uninterrupted contest.

What is the Probable Playing XI for PAK vs NZ 5th T20?

New Zealand (Probable XI):

Tim Seifert (wk)

Finn Allen

Mark Chapman

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Mitch Hay

Michael Bracewell (c)

Zakary Foulkes

Ish Sodhi

Jacob Duffy

Will O’Rourke

Pakistan (Probable XI):

Mohammad Haris (wk)

Hassan Nawaz

Salman Ali Agha (c)

Irfan Khan/Usman Khan

Shadab Khan

Khushdil Shah

Abdul Samad

Shaheen Afridi/Mohammad Ali

Haris Rauf

Abbas Afridi

Abrar Ahmed

What is at Stake for Both Teams?

For New Zealand, this match is an opportunity to test their bench strength before bigger tournaments. For Pakistan, this is a chance to fine-tune their new aggressive approach and regain confidence before the upcoming PSL 2025.

How to Follow Live Updates of PAK vs NZ 5th T20?

Fans can follow live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and match analysis on platforms like ESPNCricinfo, Cricbuzz, and official social media handles of PCB and NZC.