PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli To Achieve This MASSIVE ODI Record

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has become the joint-fastest batter to score 6,000 runs in one-day international (ODI) cricket. Babar achieved the feat during the ODI Tri-Series final between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14.

The 30-year-old Babar, who opened the innings for Pakistan, hit a four on the third ball of the seventh over to achieve the milestone. Babar now shares the record for the fastest player to score 6,000 runs with former South Africa batter Hashim Amla. Both players took 123 innings to reach this milestone.

Meanwhile, Babar also surpassed India’s Virat Kohli to become the fastest Asian player to reach 6,000 runs. Kohli had taken 136 innings to bring up 6,000 ODI runs.

Fastest To 6000 ODI Runs

Babar Azam Pakistan 123 Innings

Hashim Amla South Africa 123 Innings

Virat Kohli India 136 Innings

Kane Williamson New Zealand 139 Innings

David Warner Australia 139 Innings

The former skipper Babar is now the 11th Pakistani batter to achieve 6,000 ODI runs. Other notable Pakistani players who have reached this landmark include Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Saeed Anwar, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, Saleem Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, and Ejaz Ahmed.

Babar Azam's Form In Tri-Nation Series

Babar, who opened the innings for Pakistan in the Tri-Nation Series in absence of Saim Ayub, has been far from his best.

Before the final, the 30-year-old registered scores of 10 and 23 in the last two matches. In the final, Babar Azam got out after scoring 29 off 34 balls.

Former skipper's form is a big concern for Pakistan ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which starts on February 19.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke