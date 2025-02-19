PAK VS NZ Dream11 Team Prediction Champions Trophy 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Probable Playing 11s Team News For Pakistan vs New Zealand Karachi Match 2:30 PM 19th Feb
Here is expert Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, and fantasy cricket tips for the highly anticipated PAK vs NZ match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to captivate fans with thrilling action at Karachi's National Stadium.
The stage is set for an electrifying clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The National Stadium in Karachi will be the epicenter of cricketing action as these two cricketing powerhouses go head-to-head on February 19th at 2:30 PM IST. As fans gear up for this thrilling encounter, let's delve into the match details, probable playing XIs, and expert Dream11 predictions to help you make the best choices for your fantasy cricket team.
Match Details: PAK vs NZ
Teams: Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ)
Date: February 19, 2025
Series Name: ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
LiveScore: PAK vs NZ Livescore
Match Preview and Dream11 Prediction
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off with a high-octane match between Pakistan and New Zealand. Both teams have a storied history and a fierce rivalry, making this encounter one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, boasts a formidable lineup featuring Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, will rely on the likes of Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Lockie Ferguson.
Historically, the two teams have had a closely matched rivalry in ODIs. Pakistan will be seeking to improve their head-to-head record, while New Zealand will aim to continue their winning ways. With both teams packed with talented players, an enthralling contest is on the cards. The opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be an unforgettable encounter between two cricketing powerhouses.
Head-to-Head Record
Teams: Pakistan vs New Zealand
Matches Won:
Pakistan: 52
New Zealand: 61
Weather & Pitch Report
The weather in Karachi on match day is expected to be sunny with a temperature of around 29°C. The pitch at the National Stadium is known to be batting-friendly, favoring pace bowling. The average first innings score at this venue is around 303, and chasing teams have a good record with a winning percentage of 60%.
Predicted Playing XIs
Here are the predicted playing XIs for PAK vs NZ, which can help you make informed decisions while selecting players for your Dream11 team.
Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.
New Zealand Playing 11: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner ©, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
Hot Picks for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips
Captaincy Picks:
Kane Williamson: A right-handed batsman celebrated for his consistent performance at the top of New Zealand’s batting order.
Fakhar Zaman: A Pakistani left-handed opening batter recognized for his aggressive stroke play, allowing him to put pressure on the opposition’s bowling attack early in the innings.
Top Picks:
Daryl Mitchell: A right-handed batsman from New Zealand, fulfilling a crucial role in their middle order. His presence provides stability and support during critical phases of the innings.
Agha Salman: A right-handed middle-order batsman and a part-time right-arm off-break bowler from Pakistan. His versatility adds depth to the team’s batting lineup while providing additional bowling options.
Budget Picks:
Michael Bracewell: A left-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from New Zealand. His dual skills offer flexibility to the team’s composition, contributing both with the bat and the ball.
Babar Azam: A right-handed batsman and a vital component of Pakistan’s top order. His skill and consistency make him a key player in setting the foundation for the team’s innings.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices
Captain: Kane Williamson & Fakhar Zaman
Vice-Captain: Agha Salman & Daryl Mitchell
Dream11 Prediction Team 1
Here’s the best possible Dream11 Team 1 prediction for PAK vs NZ to guide your selection:
Keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway
Batsmen: Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman
All-rounders: Agha Salman (vc), Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell
Bowlers: Matt Henry, Shaheen Afridi
Dream11 Prediction Team 2
Here’s the best possible Dream11 Team 2 prediction for PAK vs NZ to guide your selection:
Keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway
Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Fakhar Zaman (c)
All-rounders: Agha Salman, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell
Bowlers: Matt Henry, Shaheen Afridi
Players to Avoid
Will Young: 7.0 credits, NA points (last match)
Saud Shakeel: 7.0 credits, NA points (last match)
