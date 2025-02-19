PAK vs NZ Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 1st Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online In India?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to kick off with an electrifying clash between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand at the iconic National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. This marks a historic moment as Pakistan hosts an ICC event after nearly three decades. Cricket fans worldwide are eager to catch every moment of this blockbuster encounter. Here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs NZ free live streaming, TV telecast, and online viewing options.

What Can We Expect from the Pakistan vs New Zealand Clash?

Pakistan and New Zealand are no strangers to high-stakes encounters. The two teams recently faced off in a tri-series, with New Zealand emerging victorious on both occasions. However, with home advantage and an enthusiastic crowd backing them, Pakistan will be determined to turn the tables this time around. Historically, Pakistan has a slight edge in ODIs against New Zealand, leading the head-to-head tally with 61 wins compared to the Black Caps' 53. With players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan in top form, Pakistan aims to make a winning start before their much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals India. On the other hand, New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will rely on the experience of Kane Williamson and the explosive batting of Devon Conway to challenge the hosts.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Match 1

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM PST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Where to Watch PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast on TV?

Cricket fans in India can catch the live action on Star Sports Network and Sports18. The match will be available in both English and Hindi commentary. Here’s a list of channels broadcasting the match:

Star Sports 2, Sports18 1 (English)

Sports18 Khel (Hindi)

PTV Sports, Ten Sports (Pakistan)

Sky Sports Cricket (UK)

Willow TV (USA & Canada)

SuperSport (South Africa)

ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean)

Prime Video (Australia)

How Can Fans Watch PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Online for Free?

For fans preferring to stream the match online, several platforms are offering free and paid streaming options. In India, the live streaming of PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on JioHotstar, a newly launched platform merging JioCinema and Hotstar.

Fans in Pakistan can watch the match live on Myco and Tamasha App. For other regions, here are the streaming details:

UAE & MENA: CricLife Max (TV), STARZPLAY (Online)

UK: SkyGo, NOW, Sky Sports App

USA & Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz App

Australia: Prime Video (with Hindi commentary available)

South Africa: SuperSport App

Bangladesh: Toffee App

Sri Lanka: Sirasa Digital

Who are the Key Players to Watch in PAK vs NZ?

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner

Why is the PAK vs NZ Match Significant for Champions Trophy 2025?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener promises to be an enthralling contest between two evenly matched sides. With multiple viewing options available on TV and online streaming platforms, fans can catch every moment of the action live.