PAK Vs NZ Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI TRI Series Match Free Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online In India

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming: The ODI tri-series including the likes of Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa is set to start this week with the first match slated to take place between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday, February 8, at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. This will be the first ODI game between the two teams after their clash in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand will look to play well to gain some momentum ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium will host the first international match after the PCB announced that the ground is ready to host matches. As of now, Pakistan has faced New Zealand in a total of 116 ODI games where the host nation has won 51 matches. On the other hand, New Zealand has won 61 games. Three games failed to give results while one game ended in a draw.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI be played?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, February 8.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI be held?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI begin?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will start at 2:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI match in India?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI match?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand can be live-streamed on FanCode.

Pakistan Playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Will Young/Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.