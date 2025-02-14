Advertisement
PAK VS NZ LIVE STREAMING

PAK VS NZ ODI Tri-Series Final FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series Final?

Pakistan and New Zealand clash in the ODI Tri-Series Final, with live streaming available on FanCode (India), Sony Sports Network, A Sports, PTV Sports, and other global platforms.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
The stage is set for an electrifying finale as Pakistan and New Zealand lock horns in the ODI Tri-Series Final at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 14, 2025. With both teams eyeing a confidence-boosting victory ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, expect a thrilling contest between two cricketing giants.

Also Read: IPL 2025 Schedule Update: From KKR vs RCB Opening Game To Final In Kolkata - Here's All We Know

How Have New Zealand and Pakistan Performed in the Tri-Series?

New Zealand has been the most consistent team in this tri-series, winning both their league-stage matches and storming into the final with an air of dominance. Glenn Phillips' spectacular century in their opener against Pakistan set the tone, while their disciplined bowling unit choked South Africa in their second game.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a shaky start against the Black Caps but showed remarkable resilience in their must-win clash against South Africa. A record-breaking chase, powered by centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, ensured their spot in the final. Now, they seek redemption against New Zealand and a much-needed morale boost before defending their Champions Trophy title.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch Out For?
Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK): The backbone of Pakistan’s batting, Rizwan will be crucial in setting or chasing a target.
Babar Azam: Pakistan’s premier batter needs to step up in this crucial final.
Shaheen Afridi: The left-arm pacer will be key in dismantling New Zealand’s top order.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson: The experienced leader will anchor New Zealand’s innings with his calm and composed approach.
Glenn Phillips: After a match-winning century against Pakistan earlier, he will be a serious threat again.
Lockie Ferguson: With express pace and accuracy, Ferguson will challenge Pakistan’s batters under pressure.

Match Details

Date: February 14, 2025
Venue: National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST | 1:30 PM PKT
Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST | 2:00 PM PKT

Where Can You Watch PAK vs NZ Final Live?
How to Watch the Match Live on TV and Online?

For cricket fans across the world, here’s how you can catch all the live action:

India:

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network, TEN 5
Live Streaming: FanCode App

Pakistan:

TV Broadcast: A Sports, Ten Sports, PTV Sports
Live Streaming: Tamasha, Tapmad, MYCO

Which Channels Will Broadcast the Match Internationally?

RegionChannel/PlatformTime

North America Willow TV 4:00 AM IST

Middle East Cricbuzz 12:30 PM IST

South East Asia Cricbuzz 5:00 PM IST

Bangladesh Tapmad TV, T Sports 3:00 PM IST

UK Ary Digital 9:00 AM IST

Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport 11:00 AM IST

Sri Lanka Dialog TV 2:30 PM IST

New Zealand Sports Central YouTube 8:00 PM IST

What’s at Stake in This Final Showdown?

The stakes are high as both teams will not only fight for the Tri-Series trophy but also look to finalize their best XI for the all-important Champions Trophy. Can Pakistan bounce back and avenge their earlier defeat, or will New Zealand maintain their dominance?

