PAK VS NZ ODI Tri-Series Final FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series Final?
Pakistan and New Zealand clash in the ODI Tri-Series Final, with live streaming available on FanCode (India), Sony Sports Network, A Sports, PTV Sports, and other global platforms.
The stage is set for an electrifying finale as Pakistan and New Zealand lock horns in the ODI Tri-Series Final at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 14, 2025. With both teams eyeing a confidence-boosting victory ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, expect a thrilling contest between two cricketing giants.
How Have New Zealand and Pakistan Performed in the Tri-Series?
New Zealand has been the most consistent team in this tri-series, winning both their league-stage matches and storming into the final with an air of dominance. Glenn Phillips' spectacular century in their opener against Pakistan set the tone, while their disciplined bowling unit choked South Africa in their second game.
Pakistan, on the other hand, had a shaky start against the Black Caps but showed remarkable resilience in their must-win clash against South Africa. A record-breaking chase, powered by centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, ensured their spot in the final. Now, they seek redemption against New Zealand and a much-needed morale boost before defending their Champions Trophy title.
Who Are the Key Players to Watch Out For?
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK): The backbone of Pakistan’s batting, Rizwan will be crucial in setting or chasing a target.
Babar Azam: Pakistan’s premier batter needs to step up in this crucial final.
Shaheen Afridi: The left-arm pacer will be key in dismantling New Zealand’s top order.
New Zealand
Kane Williamson: The experienced leader will anchor New Zealand’s innings with his calm and composed approach.
Glenn Phillips: After a match-winning century against Pakistan earlier, he will be a serious threat again.
Lockie Ferguson: With express pace and accuracy, Ferguson will challenge Pakistan’s batters under pressure.
Match Details
Date: February 14, 2025
Venue: National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST | 1:30 PM PKT
Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST | 2:00 PM PKT
Where Can You Watch PAK vs NZ Final Live?
How to Watch the Match Live on TV and Online?
For cricket fans across the world, here’s how you can catch all the live action:
India:
TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network, TEN 5
Live Streaming: FanCode App
Pakistan:
TV Broadcast: A Sports, Ten Sports, PTV Sports
Live Streaming: Tamasha, Tapmad, MYCO
Which Channels Will Broadcast the Match Internationally?
RegionChannel/PlatformTime
North America Willow TV 4:00 AM IST
Middle East Cricbuzz 12:30 PM IST
South East Asia Cricbuzz 5:00 PM IST
Bangladesh Tapmad TV, T Sports 3:00 PM IST
UK Ary Digital 9:00 AM IST
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport 11:00 AM IST
Sri Lanka Dialog TV 2:30 PM IST
New Zealand Sports Central YouTube 8:00 PM IST
What’s at Stake in This Final Showdown?
The stakes are high as both teams will not only fight for the Tri-Series trophy but also look to finalize their best XI for the all-important Champions Trophy. Can Pakistan bounce back and avenge their earlier defeat, or will New Zealand maintain their dominance?
