PAK vs NZ: Rain delays start of Super 8 match in Colombo: What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 clash is washed out?

The highly anticipated opening match of the Super 8 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been delayed due to rain.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in this crucial Group 2 encounter. However, a drizzle quickly turned into heavier showers, forcing the ground staff to cover the pitch and outfield.

The scheduled start time passed with covers firmly in place, leaving players, officials, and fans waiting for conditions to improve.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026 best impact player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal and... check full list

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here is the breakdown of the current situation and the tournament rules regarding washouts.

Changes in lineup for New Zealand vs Pakistan match

New Zealand have brought back captain Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson into their playing eleven. Santner has recovered from his illness and is back to lead New Zealand again, while Ferguson is back after flying back home for the birth of his first child.



On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said that Fakhar Zaman comes in for Khawaja Nafay and gets his first game of this World Cup.

What Happens If The Match Is Washed Out?

If the rain does not relent, both teams face a frustrating start to the Super 8 stage. Unlike the semi-finals and the final, there are no reserve days for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 matches, as per ICC rules.

Point Split: If the match is abandoned, Pakistan and New Zealand will receive one point each.

Minimum Play: For a result to be declared, a minimum of five overs per side must be completed.

The Cut-Off Time: Match officials have confirmed that the final deadline to start a shortened 5-over-a-side contest is 10:16 PM IST (inclusive of the additional 90-minute buffer provided by the ICC).

PAK vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq