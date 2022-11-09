topStoriesenglish
'Pakistan are winning the World Cup', fans react as Babar Azam's PAK beat NZ to book spot in T20 WC final

PAK beat NZ: One of the highlights of Pakistan's win over Black Caps was the runs made by their top order. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, Pakistan openers who were struggling for runs, struck fifties to take the Men in Green to the final.

Babar Azam's Pakistan beat New Zealand in the first semi-final to book spot in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at SCG on Wednesday (November 9). New Zealand posted 152/4 at the end of 20 overs and in reply, Pakistan chased down the target in the last over of the match, winning by 7 wickets in hand. With this win, they have booked a spot in the final and await India or England in the big final at the iconic MCG on Sunday (November 13).

One of the highlights of Pakistan's win over Black Caps was the runs made by their top order. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, Pakistan openers who were struggling for runs, struck fifties to take the Men in Green to the final. Babar and Rizwan, in their typical fashion, put on 105 for the first wicket in a case in a big match. Their opening stand reminded fans of the epic one against India at the last T20 World Cup in UAE vs India. 

As soon as Pakistan beat New Zealand, memes and reactions started pouring in. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

 

Pakistan must be lauded for playing the game with high intensity. They started off the match with a fiery spell of Shaheen Shah Afridi who sent Finn Allen packing in just the first over of the match. Pakistan then continued to maintain a tight grip on the match. They kept on taking wickets at regular intervals which ensured they dominated the match. In the middle overs, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell took control of the innings but Shaheen came back again to break that partnership and sent New Zealand on back foot. Shaheen finished with 2 wickets and he has touched the 10-wicket mark already in this World Cup after starting the tournament on a bad note, going for runs vs India and Zimbabwe respectively without returning with any wickets.

