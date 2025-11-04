PAK vs SA 1st ODI Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa First ODI Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online
Shaheen Shah Afridi begins his ODI captaincy journey as Pakistan face South Africa in Faisalabad on November 4. The match marks the return of international cricket to the city after 17 years. Scroll down for the complete live streaming details.
PAK vs SA: The much-anticipated Shaheen Shah Afridi era of captaincy will officially begin on Tuesday, November 4, when Pakistan take on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. The encounter marks a new chapter for Pakistan cricket as Shaheen takes over the leadership from Mohammad Rizwan, with fans eager to see how his aggressive bowling mindset translates into his captaincy.
Shaheen Afridi Takes Charge
Following Pakistan’s 2-1 victory in the T20I series, the spotlight now shifts to the young pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who will lead the ODI side for the first time. Afridi’s appointment has generated significant buzz, as he replaces Rizwan, who remains part of the squad as wicketkeeper-batter.
The first ODI will serve as a crucial test for Shaheen’s leadership style, team combinations, and tactical approach. Babar Azam’s return to form in the final T20I is another major boost for Pakistan, as the former captain looks to anchor the batting order.
Pakistan vs South Africa: Match Details
Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI
Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Time: 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM IST)
Faisalabad Hosts International Cricket After 17 Years
This match holds historic significance as it marks the return of international cricket to Faisalabad after a 17-year hiatus. The last ODI at the venue was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh, making Tuesday’s contest a momentous occasion for local fans. The Iqbal Stadium is expected to be packed as cricket finally returns to one of Pakistan’s traditional venues.
PAK vs SA: Head To Head Record
Pakistan and South Africa share an intense rivalry in the 50-over format. The two sides have clashed 87 times, with South Africa leading the tally with 52 wins, while Pakistan have won 34 matches. When it comes to ODIs played in Pakistan, the competition has been evenly matched both teams have won eight matches each out of the 16 encounters.
Pakistan vs South Africa: Here are all the streaming details for the 1st ODI between
When will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa take place?
The 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on Tuesday, November 4, starting at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3 PM IST.
Where will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa take place?
The match will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.
Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa?
The match will not be televised on any TV channel in India.
Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa?
The live streaming of the 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.
PAK vs SA: Full Squads
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke (c), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter.
This ODI series marks the final leg of South Africa’s tour of Pakistan. Earlier, the Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, while Pakistan won the T20I series 2-1, giving the hosts momentum heading into the 50-over format.
