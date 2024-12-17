PAK vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan First ODI Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps

PAK vs SA: After a successful 2-0 victory in the T20I series, South Africa is gearing up to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played today at Boland Park, Paarl, followed by matches at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town (December 19), and The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (December 22). This series serves as a crucial preparation for both teams ahead of significant cricketing events.

Proteas Prepare Without Bavuma

South Africa will be without their regular white-ball captain Temba Bavuma for the opening ODI as he takes a break to manage his workload ahead of the two-match Test series. The red-ball fixtures hold immense importance for South Africa's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. In Bavuma’s absence, Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas for the series opener.

Pakistan’s Final ODI Challenge Before Champions Trophy

This ODI series marks Pakistan's last bilateral engagement before hosting the Champions Trophy early next year. The visitors are coming off an impressive 2-1 comeback series win against Zimbabwe in November and will be looking to continue their momentum. With a strong squad at their disposal, Pakistan will aim to dominate the 50-over format.

Match Details and Streaming Information

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Date: Tuesday, December 17

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Time: 5:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday, December 17 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be held?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be held at the Boland Park, Paarl.

What time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match begin?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will begin at 5.30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 5:00 PM.

Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be aired live on the Sports18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pak vs SA 1st ODI: Full Squads

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Dayyaan Galiem, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.