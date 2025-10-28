PAK vs SA 1st T20 Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa First T20 Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

PAK vs SA: Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam is set to make his much-awaited return to T20 cricket when Pakistan take on South Africa in the first T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 28. The star batter returns to the shortest format after nearly 10 months away, as Pakistan look to bounce back from a disappointing Asia Cup campaign.

Babar Azam’s Comeback After 10 Months

Babar’s comeback marks a crucial moment for Pakistan, who are desperate to find rhythm and confidence ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup. The right-hander has been working on refining his batting approach under head coach Mike Hesson, who has emphasized an aggressive, fearless style of cricket.

During the recent Test series against South Africa, Babar scored 131 runs in four innings, including a top score of 50, but struggled against spin — dismissed three times by slow bowlers. His return to T20s offers him a chance to reassert his dominance in familiar conditions.

South Africa Miss Key Players Due to Injuries

South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the T20I series with a depleted squad. Stand-in skipper Donovan Ferreira will lead the Proteas in the absence of regular captain David Miller, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The visitors have further been hit by fitness setbacks, with Gerald Coetzee ruled out due to a pectoral issue and teenage pace sensation Kwena Maphaka recovering from a hamstring strain. Their weakened pace attack will be a concern against a full-strength Pakistan lineup.

Match Details: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Toss at 8:00 PM IST)

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa:

The T20I series offers Pakistan an opportunity to move past their Asia Cup disappointment, where inconsistencies in both batting and bowling raised major questions. With Babar’s return and a renewed focus on intent-driven batting, the hosts will look to regain momentum before the busy international schedule ahead.

After the first T20I in Rawalpindi, the two sides will clash in back-to-back games later this week as part of a short, three-match series.