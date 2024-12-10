PAK vs SA 1st T20: Match Preview, Kingsmead Stadium Weather And Pitch Report, Full Squads, Probable Playing XI

PAK vs SA: South Africa and Pakistan are set to face off in the first T20I of their three-match series at Kingsmead in Durban on Tuesday, December 10. After excelling in the Test format, the Proteas will now shift their focus to the shortest format, while Pakistan will aim to carry their form from their recent series against Zimbabwe. Following a dominant Test series victory over Sri Lanka, South Africa will aim to start the T20I series on a winning note. With home conditions favoring their approach, the Proteas will seek to gain an early advantage and build momentum in the series.

Pakistan will be bolstered by the return of captain Mohammad Rizwan, who will lead a balanced squad featuring stars like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. After a successful campaign in Zimbabwe, Pakistan will look to assert themselves and take control in Durban.

PAK vs SA: Kingsmead Stadium Pitch Report

Kingsmead offers a batting-friendly surface with true pace and bounce, making it ideal for stroke-makers. Historically, the venue has hosted high-scoring T20 matches, and this game is expected to be no different. While pacers may find some assistance with back-of-a-length deliveries, spinners could play a key role in the middle overs. Both teams are likely to opt for chasing if they win the toss, given the pitch's reputation for favoring second innings.

PAK vs SA: Weather Report

Cloudy skies are expected in Durban with a 25% chance of rain that might disrupt play intermittently. The temperature is forecasted to be around 21°C with high humidity levels at 79% and wind speeds of 21 kmph. Despite these challenges, the match is expected to proceed as planned.

Pakistan's Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Agha Salman, Usman Khan, Sufyan Moqim, Haris Rauf, Irfan Khan, S Afridi, J Khan, Abbas Afridi

South Africa's Probable Playing XI

H Klaasen (C), D Ferreira, RR Hendricks, DA Miller, HE van der Dussen, MP Breetzke, PE Kruger, OEG Baartman, GF Linde, A Nortje, T Shamsi

With both teams aiming to make an early mark in the series, the clash promises to be an exciting contest. Fans can look forward to a thrilling display of skill and strategy as two cricketing giants lock horns at Kingsmead.

PAK vs SA First T20: Full Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Kwena Maphaka