PAK Vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

PAK vs SA: Pakistan finished Day 1 of the Test on 313 for 5, putting themselves in a commanding position. The innings got off to a shaky start as opener Abdullah Shafique fell in the very first over. However, Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq steadied the innings, displaying positive intent and careful shot selection. Both left-handers looked set for centuries but fell short of the milestone.

Mid-Innings Collapse Shakes Pakistan

After a solid start, Pakistan suffered a sudden slump, going from 163/1 to 199/5. Babar Azam also fell after tea, adding to the pressure. Despite this, the team managed to recover thanks to a crucial partnership for the sixth wicket.

Rizwan and Salman Agha Rescue the Innings

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha combined for a 100-plus stand, both reaching their half-centuries. Their resilience helped Pakistan stabilize after the collapse, keeping the team in a strong position heading into Day 2. Both batters looked determined to add more runs and give Pakistan a solid total to defend.

Toss and Pitch Play a Key Role

Winning the toss proved vital for Pakistan on a dry and rough surface. The pitch showed early signs of deterioration, with uneven bounce visible as the day progressed. Calculative batting by Imam and Masood set the tone for the innings, while the Proteas struggled to capitalize on key moments.

South Africa’s Missed Chances

Fielding lapses also helped Pakistan, as South Africa dropped a few crucial opportunities. In Test cricket, missing key chances can allow teams to regain momentum, and Pakistan took full advantage to remain in control.

Pakistan Eye Big Total

Heading into Day 2, Pakistan aims to surpass 400 runs, which would put immense pressure on South Africa. The pitch deterioration suggests spinners could play a decisive role, making it difficult for the Proteas to gain traction if Pakistan posts a massive first-innings score.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2: Live Streaming Details

When will the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will begin on Sunday, October 12, at 10:30 AM local time (10:30 AM IST), with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

There will be no live television broadcast of the match in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

Fans can watch the 1st Test live on the FanCode app and website.

PAK vs SA Test Series: Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood(c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen