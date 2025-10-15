PAK Vs SA 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

PAK vs SA 1st Test Live: The third day of the ongoing Test between Pakistan and South Africa produced thrilling cricket, with 16 wickets falling on a tricky surface in Karachi. The match is now perfectly poised, with South Africa needing 226 runs to win and Pakistan requiring eight wickets for victory.

Noman Ali’s Six-Fer Puts Pakistan in Control

The day began with Pakistan’s bowlers dominating proceedings. South Africa, who started the morning session looking to add to their overnight score, were bowled out quickly for 167. Spinner Noman Ali was the star of the show, claiming six wickets and dismantling the visitors’ batting lineup. His variations and accuracy made life difficult for the South African batters, as Pakistan took a strong 109-run lead.

Pakistan’s Batting Crumbles After Solid Start

With a healthy advantage, Pakistan seemed well on course for a commanding position when Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were batting fluently. The pair looked set to take the game away from South Africa, guiding Pakistan to 119/3. However, things took a dramatic turn after Shakeel’s mistimed heave led to his dismissal.

That wicket triggered a major collapse, with the remaining six wickets falling for just 17 runs. Pakistan’s middle and lower order failed to resist the spin duo of Senuran Muthusamy and Simon Harmer. Muthusamy bagged his second five-wicket haul of the match, while Harmer provided excellent support with four wickets.

South Africa Face Tough Chase on Crumbling Pitch

Chasing 277 for victory, South Africa’s top order got off to a shaky start. Aiden Markram played an ill-advised slog against Noman Ali and was bowled by an in-drifter. Soon after, Wiaan Mulder edged one to slip and departed for a duck, leaving South Africa in early trouble.

However, Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton steadied the innings with a composed stand. De Zorzi, who scored a century in the first innings, looked confident once again. Rickelton was dropped on 26 by Abdullah Shafique at short leg a costly miss that could prove crucial on the final day.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4: Live Streaming Details

When will the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will begin on Sunday, October 12, at 10:30 AM local time (10:30 AM IST), with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

There will be no live television broadcast of the match in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

Fans can watch the 1st Test live on the FanCode app and website.

Match Set for an Exciting Finish

At stumps on Day 3, South Africa were 51/2, still needing 226 runs to win on a deteriorating pitch. With de Zorzi and Rickelton settled, the visitors will hope for a strong start on Day 4. But given the sharp turn and uneven bounce on offer, Pakistan’s spinners, led by Noman Ali, will fancy their chances of wrapping up the match early.