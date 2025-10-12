PAK Vs SA 1st Test Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

PAK vs SA 1st Test: Pakistan are set to take on South Africa in a two-match Test series beginning Sunday in Lahore, marking the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. This will be the first time Pakistan open a WTC cycle at home, adding extra significance to the contest.

PAK vs SA: Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan and South Africa share a long and competitive history in Test cricket. Out of the 30 Tests played between the two sides, South Africa have won 17, while Pakistan have claimed victory in 6 matches. The remaining 7 games have ended in draws. The last time South Africa toured Pakistan was in 2021, where the hosts dominated and won the series 2-0. Since then, both teams have evolved, and with a fresh WTC cycle beginning, there’s much at stake for both sides to gain early momentum.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: Live Streaming Details

When will the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will begin on Sunday, October 12, at 10:30 AM local time (10:30 AM IST), with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

There will be no live television broadcast of the match in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

Fans can watch the 1st Test live on the FanCode app and website.

PAK vs SA Test Series: Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood(c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen

The Lahore surface is traditionally known to support both pace and spin, which means the first Test could provide a balanced contest between bat and ball. Pakistan will look to extend their strong home record, while South Africa aim to start their WTC campaign with an overseas statement win.