PAK vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa Second Test Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

PAK vs SA: Pakistan are up against South Africa in the second Test of the series as the action continues on Day 2 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 21. Fans can catch the live streaming and hourly weather updates of the match as the hosts aim to extend their advantage after a gritty batting display on the opening day.

Pakistan’s Steady Start Despite Early Pressure

Day 1 witnessed a determined effort from Pakistan’s top order, led by captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique. The duo weathered early pressure from the South African bowlers and took advantage of four dropped catches to post crucial half-centuries.

Masood’s innings of 87 runs off 176 balls was the backbone of Pakistan’s first innings, as he played with patience and focus, collecting most of his runs through singles and sharp running between the wickets. Shafique too contributed with a well-composed fifty, helping the hosts reach 259 for five at stumps.

Masood Misses Century

Despite surviving a few close chances including being dropped on 71 Shan Masood couldn’t convert his start into a hundred. He was eventually dismissed in the final session, ending a captain’s knock that anchored Pakistan’s innings on a surface that has already started showing signs of spin.

Masood’s measured approach, coupled with partnerships in the middle order, ensured Pakistan maintained control throughout the day despite South Africa’s occasional breakthroughs.

Pitch Expected to Assist Spinners on Day 2

The Rawalpindi pitch, dry and deteriorating slowly, is expected to turn increasingly spin-friendly as the match progresses. Pakistan’s decision to include left-arm spinner Asif Afridi in the playing XI who replaced pacer Hasan Ali could prove strategic in the coming days.

South Africa, on the other hand, will look to tighten their fielding and make early inroads on Day 2 to restrict Pakistan’s total and give their batsmen a manageable target to chase later.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2: Live Streaming Details

When will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will begin on Sunday, October 20, at 10:30 AM local time (10:30 AM IST), with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

There will be no live television broadcast of the match in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

Fans can watch the 2nd Test live on the FanCode app and website.

PAK vs SA Test Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Kamran Ghulam, Rohail Nazir, Asif Afridi.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj.