PAK vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa Second Test Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

PAK vs SA: South Africa will resume their innings at 185/4 on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. With Tristan Stubbs (68)* and Kyle Verreynne (10)* unbeaten at the crease, the visitors still trail by 148 runs and face a crucial day ahead in their effort to gain control of the match.

Asif Afridi’s Double Strike Halts South Africa’s Momentum

Day 2 saw Pakistan debutant Asif Afridi make an impressive impact with the ball, picking up two late wickets to halt South Africa’s progress. Afridi (2-24) dismissed Tony de Zorzi, who had just reached his half-century (55), before removing Dewald Brevis, who endured another disappointing outing with his second duck of the series.

These quick breakthroughs shifted the momentum back in Pakistan’s favor after a period of resistance from South Africa’s middle order.

Stubbs and de Zorzi’s Partnership a Key Phase

Earlier in the day, Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi had stitched together a valuable partnership that temporarily steadied the South African innings. Their composed approach helped weather the early storm, but de Zorzi’s dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, leaving Stubbs to rebuild alongside Verreynne.

Stubbs’ fluent knock has been the highlight of the innings so far, as he continues to show maturity and confidence under pressure.

South Africa’s Challenge: Avoiding Another Collapse

With the visitors now depending on Stubbs and Verreynne to carry the innings forward, South Africa’s immediate goal will be to avoid another collapse. Beyond Marco Jansen, the lineup largely consists of tail-enders, which increases the pressure on the current pair to bat responsibly and extend the partnership.

If South Africa can add 130–140 more runs, they could unsettle Pakistan’s plans and possibly take a slender lead.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3: Live Streaming Details

When will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test day 3 will begin on Sunday, October 22, at 10:30 AM local time (10:30 AM IST), with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

There will be no live television broadcast of the match in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

Fans can watch the 2nd Test live on the FanCode app and website.

PAK vs SA Test Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Kamran Ghulam, Rohail Nazir, Asif Afridi.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj.