PAK Vs SA 2nd Test FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa Second Test Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

PAK vs SA: After a commanding win in the opening Test, Pakistan will aim to seal the series when they take on South Africa in the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Monday. The victory in Lahore not only gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead but also propelled them to second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. With the series on the line, both teams will be eager to produce a strong performance in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Spin To Dominate Again in Rawalpindi

Pakistan are expected to continue their spin-heavy strategy after the success of Noman Ali, who picked up a remarkable 10 wickets in the first Test. The team management is likely to prepare a surface in Rawalpindi that offers assistance to spinners while maintaining some help for the pacers. Traditionally known for its balance between bat and ball, the Rawalpindi pitch could provide a gripping contest with both spin and pace coming into play.

Maharaj Returns to Bolster South Africa

South Africa will receive a major boost with the return of experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test due to injury. His inclusion is expected to strengthen the Proteas’ bowling attack alongside Simon Harmer, adding depth and variety to their spin options. Captain Aiden Markram will be counting on Maharaj’s control and experience to challenge Pakistan’s batters, who dominated the spinners in Lahore.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details

When will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will begin on Sunday, October 20, at 10:30 AM local time (10:30 AM IST), with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

There will be no live television broadcast of the match in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

Fans can watch the 2nd Test live on the FanCode app and website.

PAK vs SA 2nd Test Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Kamran Ghulam, Rohail Nazir, Asif Afridi.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj.