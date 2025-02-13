PAK vs SA: Three Pakistan Players Including Shaheen Shah Afridi Fined By ICC For Breaching Code Of Conduct

On Thursday, the ICC fined three Pakistan players after they breached the code of conduct in separate incidents in their ODI win over South Africa in the ongoing Tri-Series. The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Kamran Ghulam were fined for their derogatory actions against South African players in Karachi on Wednesday.

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen was fined 25% of his match fee after he intentionally got in the way of South African batter Matthew Breetzke while he was rotating a strike. After a while, there was a huge mix-up that resulted in Temba Bavuma’s run out, and Pakistan’s Shakeel and Ghulam were spotted celebrating it close to the batter.

The likes of Shakeel and Ghulam were fined 10% of their match fee for breaching the code over “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal.”

Talking about the game, Pakistan outplayed South Africa by 6 wickets after they completed their highest run chase in ODIs. The likes of Salman Agha and captain Mohammad Rizwan smashed centuries to help the hosts reach 352.

South Africa on the other hand, decided to bat first and ended up scoring 352 for five in their 50 overs. Captain Temba Bavuma (82), Matthew Breetzke (83), and Heinrich Klaasen (87) starred with the bat for South Africa.

Pakistan vs South Africa team squads

Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne