PAK vs SL Live Streaming, Telecast in India – When, Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3?

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a high-stakes Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams enter this third Super 4 match needing a win to keep their title hopes alive. For fans in India, here’s everything you need to know about PAK vs SL live streaming, telecast details, and match schedule.

Why Is Pakistan’s Match Against Sri Lanka a Must-Win?

Pakistan suffered a setback in the Super Four stage after losing their opening clash against India. Captained by Salman Ali Agha, the team now faces a do-or-die scenario against Sri Lanka. A defeat here would effectively end Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup 2025 final. Fans can expect the Men in Green to go all out, leveraging key players like Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf to dominate the Lankans.

Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, is also under pressure after falling to Bangladesh in their first Super 4 encounter. This makes the September 23 match a thrilling contest, as both sides fight to stay alive in the tournament.

When and Where Will PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Be Played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans should mark their calendars to catch this crucial fixture live.

How Can Fans Watch PAK vs SL Live on TV in India?

Viewers in India can watch the high-voltage clash on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be broadcast across multiple channels:

Sony Sports Ten 1

Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi

Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil

Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu

Sony Sports Ten 5

This wide coverage ensures cricket fans across the country can enjoy the live action in their preferred language.

Where Can You Live Stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Online?

For those preferring online streaming, the Sony Liv app and website will broadcast the match live. Subscribers can opt for Sony Liv’s available plans, enabling live access on smartphones, laptops, and connected TVs. Additionally, Indian viewers with Airtel, Vi, or Jio SIMs can easily access the streaming service.

Which Players Will Shape the Outcome of PAK vs SL?

Both teams feature a mix of experience and emerging talent. Pakistan’s squad includes stalwarts like Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Fakhar Zaman, alongside promising youngsters such as Mohammad Nawaz and Khushdil Shah. Sri Lanka counters with Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, and Wanindu Hasaranga, aiming to bounce back after their initial loss. Expect a competitive clash with impactful batting, lethal bowling, and strategic captaincy defining the game’s outcome.

What Makes This Asia Cup Super 4 Match 3 So Exciting?

The Asia Cup 2025 has already delivered unexpected results, including Bangladesh’s win over Sri Lanka and India’s dominance over Pakistan. With both PAK and SL needing a victory, fans can anticipate a match filled with tension, aggressive cricket, and potential game-changing moments. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, the stakes and excitement are at an all-time high.