PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026: live streaming, pitch report and head-to-head details
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to clash in a high-stakes Super 8 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Trending Photos
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to clash in a high-stakes Super 8 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While Sri Lanka will be playing for pride, Pakistan enter the contest needing a convincing victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive, making it one of the most crucial matches of the tournament’s second phase.
Match Details
Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Super 8 - Match 50
Date: February 28, 2026
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Time: 7:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time)
Pakistan currently find themselves under pressure after mixed results in the Super 8 stage, while Sri Lanka have already been eliminated but will aim to finish strongly in front of home fans.
Live Streaming & Telecast Details
Fans can catch the action live across multiple platforms:
TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network
Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar app and website
Pakistan: PTV Sports and digital platforms
Global streaming: ICC’s official broadcast partners in respective regions
Head-to-Head Record
Pakistan hold the historical advantage over Sri Lanka in T20 internationals:
Total Matches: 29
Pakistan Wins: 17
Sri Lanka Wins: 12
Interestingly, the rivalry remains evenly balanced in T20 World Cup history, with both teams winning two matches each.
Pitch Report - Pallekele International Stadium
The Pallekele surface is known for offering a balanced contest between bat and ball.
- Good pace and bounce early, assisting fast bowlers
- Batting becomes easier during the powerplay
- Pitch tends to slow down later, bringing spinners into the game
- Scores around 160-170 are considered competitive
The venue often rewards aggressive stroke-play but requires adaptability as conditions change through the innings.
Weather Report
Weather conditions are expected to be favourable for cricket:
- Clear skies are predicted during match hours
- Very low chances of rain
- Pleasant evening conditions with moderate humidity
Forecasts suggest a full match is likely despite earlier weather interruptions in the tournament.
Match Context: Pakistan’s Semi-Final Equation
Pakistan’s qualification scenario is straightforward but challenging. They must win and potentially by a significant margin to improve their net run rate and move into the semi-final spots. A washout or defeat would end their campaign. Sri Lanka, although out of contention, could play spoilers and derail Pakistan’s knockout ambitions in what promises to be an intense Asian rivalry.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv