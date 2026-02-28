PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026: live streaming, pitch report and head-to-head details

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to clash in a high-stakes Super 8 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While Sri Lanka will be playing for pride, Pakistan enter the contest needing a convincing victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive, making it one of the most crucial matches of the tournament’s second phase.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Super 8 - Match 50

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Date: February 28, 2026

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Time: 7:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time)

Pakistan currently find themselves under pressure after mixed results in the Super 8 stage, while Sri Lanka have already been eliminated but will aim to finish strongly in front of home fans.

Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Fans can catch the action live across multiple platforms:

TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network

Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar app and website

Pakistan: PTV Sports and digital platforms

Global streaming: ICC’s official broadcast partners in respective regions

Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan hold the historical advantage over Sri Lanka in T20 internationals:

Total Matches: 29

Pakistan Wins: 17

Sri Lanka Wins: 12

Interestingly, the rivalry remains evenly balanced in T20 World Cup history, with both teams winning two matches each.

Pitch Report - Pallekele International Stadium

The Pallekele surface is known for offering a balanced contest between bat and ball.

Good pace and bounce early, assisting fast bowlers

Batting becomes easier during the powerplay

Pitch tends to slow down later, bringing spinners into the game

Scores around 160-170 are considered competitive

The venue often rewards aggressive stroke-play but requires adaptability as conditions change through the innings.

Weather Report

Weather conditions are expected to be favourable for cricket:

Clear skies are predicted during match hours

Very low chances of rain

Pleasant evening conditions with moderate humidity

Forecasts suggest a full match is likely despite earlier weather interruptions in the tournament.

Match Context: Pakistan’s Semi-Final Equation

Pakistan’s qualification scenario is straightforward but challenging. They must win and potentially by a significant margin to improve their net run rate and move into the semi-final spots. A washout or defeat would end their campaign. Sri Lanka, although out of contention, could play spoilers and derail Pakistan’s knockout ambitions in what promises to be an intense Asian rivalry.