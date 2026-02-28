Advertisement
PAK VS SL

PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026: live streaming, pitch report and head-to-head details

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to clash in a high-stakes Super 8 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit:- ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to clash in a high-stakes Super 8 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While Sri Lanka will be playing for pride, Pakistan enter the contest needing a convincing victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive, making it one of the most crucial matches of the tournament’s second phase.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Super 8 - Match 50

Date: February 28, 2026

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Time: 7:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time)

Pakistan currently find themselves under pressure after mixed results in the Super 8 stage, while Sri Lanka have already been eliminated but will aim to finish strongly in front of home fans.

Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Fans can catch the action live across multiple platforms:

TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network

Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar app and website

Pakistan: PTV Sports and digital platforms

Global streaming: ICC’s official broadcast partners in respective regions

Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan hold the historical advantage over Sri Lanka in T20 internationals:

Total Matches: 29

Pakistan Wins: 17

Sri Lanka Wins: 12

Interestingly, the rivalry remains evenly balanced in T20 World Cup history, with both teams winning two matches each.

Pitch Report - Pallekele International Stadium

The Pallekele surface is known for offering a balanced contest between bat and ball.

  • Good pace and bounce early, assisting fast bowlers
  • Batting becomes easier during the powerplay
  • Pitch tends to slow down later, bringing spinners into the game
  • Scores around 160-170 are considered competitive

The venue often rewards aggressive stroke-play but requires adaptability as conditions change through the innings.

Weather Report

Weather conditions are expected to be favourable for cricket:

  • Clear skies are predicted during match hours
  • Very low chances of rain
  • Pleasant evening conditions with moderate humidity

Forecasts suggest a full match is likely despite earlier weather interruptions in the tournament.

Match Context: Pakistan’s Semi-Final Equation

Pakistan’s qualification scenario is straightforward but challenging. They must win and potentially by a significant margin to improve their net run rate and move into the semi-final spots. A washout or defeat would end their campaign. Sri Lanka, although out of contention, could play spoilers and derail Pakistan’s knockout ambitions in what promises to be an intense Asian rivalry.

