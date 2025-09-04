PAK vs UAE Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Tri-Series 5th T20I Online from Sharjah

The PAK vs UAE Live Streaming buzz is at its peak as Pakistan lock horns with the United Arab Emirates in the fifth match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. With the race for the final heating up, fans are eagerly searching for live score updates, streaming details, and crucial match insights. Here’s everything you need to know about the blockbuster Pakistan vs UAE T20I clash.

Why is the PAK vs UAE match crucial in the Tri-Series?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After starting strong with wins over Afghanistan and UAE, Pakistan stumbled in their third game, suffering an 18-run defeat against Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan. This setback has left both Pakistan and Afghanistan level on four points from three games.

For Salman Agha’s Men in Green, tonight’s match is a straightforward equation: beat UAE, and they march into the final alongside Afghanistan. On the other hand, Muhammad Waseem’s UAE have their backs against the wall. To keep their qualification hopes alive, the hosts must not only beat Pakistan but also Afghanistan in their remaining games — and that too by convincing margins.

Sharjah, known for its electrifying atmosphere and history of thrilling encounters, promises another evening of gripping cricket.

What time does PAK vs UAE live streaming start?

The Pakistan vs UAE T20I 2025 will be played on Thursday, September 4, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Match Start Time (India): 8:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST

Fans across the globe are gearing up to tune in, making this one of the most-watched fixtures of the tri-series.

Where can fans watch PAK vs UAE live telecast and streaming?

For cricket lovers, live streaming details are key. Here’s how fans can catch the action:

India: Live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app and website. No TV broadcast available.

Pakistan: Live telecast on ARY Sports HD and Ten Sports HD, with online streaming on Tamasha.

Afghanistan: Coverage available via Etisalat.

Bangladesh: T Sports (TV) and Tapmad (online) will provide live coverage.

UK: Streaming available on ARY Digital.

South Africa & Africa: SuperSport Cricket will broadcast the match live.

MENA countries: Cricbuzz and Sportainment will stream the series.

USA & North America: Catch the action live on Willow TV.

Rest of the world: Streaming on Sports Central by DRM.

With a global broadcast confirmed, no cricket fan will miss the live action from Sharjah.

Who are the predicted playing XIs for PAK vs UAE?

Pakistan:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

United Arab Emirates:

Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique.

What are the key battles to watch out for?

Shaheen Afridi vs Muhammad Waseem: Pakistan’s pace spearhead will look to strike early, while UAE’s captain carries the responsibility of anchoring the innings.

Fakhar Zaman’s powerplay assault: Known for his aggressive starts, Fakhar could set the tone for Pakistan if he gets going.

Asif Khan vs Haris Rauf: UAE’s experienced batter faces Pakistan’s fiery pacer — a duel that could define the middle overs.

Can Pakistan bounce back from their Afghanistan defeat?

The loss against Afghanistan exposed Pakistan’s middle-order fragility, raising questions about consistency. For Salman Agha’s side, tonight’s clash is not just about qualifying but also about regaining momentum ahead of the Tri-Series Final and the Asia Cup 2025 starting September 9.

UAE, meanwhile, have nothing to lose and everything to gain. A spirited performance at home could inspire them to pull off an upset and keep the series alive.