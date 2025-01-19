PAK vs WI 1st Test Day 3 FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 For Free In India?

The first Test between Pakistan and West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium has captivated cricket fans with its fast-paced action. As Day 3 approaches, all eyes are on whether Pakistan can maintain their dominance or if the West Indies can stage a stunning comeback. On Day 2, Pakistan’s spin duo, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, orchestrated a stunning collapse of the West Indies batting lineup. Their nine-wicket haul helped bundle out the visitors for just 130, handing Pakistan a lead of 100 runs. Shan Masood’s aggressive 52 off 70 balls in the second innings extended the home team’s advantage to 202 runs at stumps, leaving West Indies with a mountain to climb.

Can West Indies Turn Things Around?

Facing a daunting deficit, West Indies need to strike early with the ball and hope their batters show resilience on a spinning track. The key question remains: can they hold their nerve and rise to the challenge?

Will Pakistan’s Lead Prove Too Big to Chase?

With Pakistan already ahead by 202 runs and seven wickets in hand, the onus is on their lower order to stretch the lead. A target of over 300 could put the game beyond West Indies’ reach, given the pitch's increasing spin and bounce.

Where and How Can Fans Watch Day 3 Action?

In India:

Streaming: Available exclusively on FanCode.

Television: Not available on any TV channel.

In Pakistan:

Streaming: Watch live on Tamasha, tapmad, myco, or LIVESTREAM.

Television: Tune into A Sports, TenSports, or PTV Sports.

Worldwide Broadcast Options:

MENA & Southeast Asia: Cricbuzz

North America: Willow TV

Bangladesh: T Sports

UK: ARY Digital

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport TV

What Can Fans Expect from Day 3?

Will Pakistan’s spinners dominate once again, or can the West Indies counterattack and make a match of it? With both teams vying for control, Day 3 promises to deliver thrilling cricket action. Don’t miss out—it might just decide the outcome of this engrossing Test!