PAK vs WI 1st Test Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs West Indies Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps In India

PAK vs WI 1st Test Free Live Streaming: Pakistan is set to play against West Indies in a two-match Test series which is slated to take place on Friday, January 17. The first Test between both nations will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium. After 19 long years, West Indies will be visiting Pakistan to take part in the much-awaited series. Pakistan will look to exploit their home conditions against the Carribean’s. Earlier, Pakistan won the Test series on their home soil when England visited back in October last year.

West Indies on the other hand has added Amir Jangoo while spinner Gudakesh Motie has made his return to the Test side. Windies will come to play the series without the services of Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. Shamar was ruled out with an injury while Alzarri was not available for selection.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Live Streaming Details

When will Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match be held?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match will be held on Friday, January 17.

Where will Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match be played?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

What time will Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match begin?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match will begin at 10:00 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 9.30 am IST.

How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match live streaming in India?

Fans can watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match live streaming on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Pakistan - Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Rizwan, Abrar Ahmed, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Kashif Ali

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kavem Hodge, Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Gudakesh Motie, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican