PAK Vs WI 2nd ODI FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd One Day Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

WI vs PAK: The second ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Pakistan, buoyed by their dominant win in the opening fixture, lead the series 1-0 and will be aiming to seal the contest with another victory. West Indies, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back and keep the series alive.

Skippers Ready for High-Stakes Clash

The home side will once again be led by Shai Hope, who will look to inspire his team after a disappointing first outing. Pakistan will be captained by Mohammad Rizwan, who marshalled his side brilliantly in the opener and will be eager to maintain their winning momentum.

Pakistan’s Confidence vs West Indies’ Determination

Pakistan’s top order and bowling unit looked in excellent form in the first ODI, setting the tone for the series. A similar performance on Sunday could see them wrap up the series with a match to spare. West Indies, however, will rely on home support and key players stepping up to overturn their fortunes.

PAK vs WI 2nd Match Details

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Pak vs WI 2nd ODI: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI be played?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Where will West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI be played?

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

What time will West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI start?

The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live streaming in India?

Live streaming will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website, with a subscription required.

Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live telecast in India?

There will be no TV broadcast of the match in India.

A win for Pakistan would secure the ODI series with one match to spare, boosting their confidence ahead of upcoming fixtures. For West Indies, victory is essential to force a decider and prevent a series defeat at home.