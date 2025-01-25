PAK vs WI 2nd Test Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs West Indies Match Second Test Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps In India

PAK vs WI: The stage is set for the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium, starting Saturday, January 25. With Pakistan leading the two-match series 1-0, they have the upper hand and will aim to seal the series in front of a home crowd. Meanwhile, West Indies, determined to bounce back, face an uphill task to level the contest.

Spin Takes Center Stage

The opening Test in Karachi was a showcase of spin dominance, with Pakistan’s Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed wreaking havoc on the West Indies batting lineup. Sajid and Noman were the standout performers, combining for an impressive 15 wickets. Heading into the second Test, the spin-friendly conditions of Multan could once again favor Pakistan’s bowlers.

For West Indies, Jomel Warrican was a lone bright spot, claiming 10 wickets in the first Test. However, the visitors need their batting lineup to step up, particularly Alick Athanaze and Keacy Carty, who failed to capitalize on starts.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

When will Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test match be held?

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be held on Saturday, January 25.

Where will Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test match be played?

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

What time will Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test match begin?

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test match will begin at 10:00 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 9.30 am IST.

How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming in India?

Fans can watch Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming on the Fancode app and website.

PAK vs WI: Full Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Hurraira, Kashif Ali.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Trevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan will look to take full advantage of home conditions and spin-friendly tracks to secure a series win. For West Indies, this match is an opportunity to showcase resilience and bounce back, making the contest a thrilling spectacle for fans. With the Multan crowd expected to turn up in full force, all eyes will be on whether West Indies can find a way to counter Pakistan’s relentless spin attack or if Pakistan will continue their dominance to clinch the series.