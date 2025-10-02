PAK W vs BAN W: The Bangladesh and Pakistan Women’s teams are set to face off in the first-ever Women’s World Cup fixture to be held in Sri Lanka. Despite off-field challenges, both sides enter the match with strong skill sets and determination to let cricket do the talking.

For Pakistan, political tensions with India have forced the relocation of fixtures to Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh is still feeling the aftershocks of recent governmental upheavals. Despite these challenges, both teams have focused on cricket, aiming to make a mark at the pinnacle event.

The two sides are evenly matched historically, each winning two of their last four ODI encounters. Notably, one of Bangladesh’s wins came via a Super Over. Both teams also participated in the World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan earlier this year, where Pakistan successfully chased 179 thanks to contributions from Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, and Aliya Riaz.

Pakistan will rely on their key batters, particularly Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali, and Aliya Riaz. Amin has been in phenomenal form, scoring two hundreds in the recent series against South Africa and averaging 86.33 in ODIs this year. Muneeba and Riaz have also contributed significantly, though much of their success has been against lower-ranked opposition. The trio will need to replicate this form on the World Cup stage.

This fixture promises a tightly contested battle between two evenly matched sides. Pakistan will lean on their in-form top order, while Bangladesh will aim to combine batting depth with traditional bowling strength. Off-field issues aside, the players will look to let cricket be the ultimate judge in this eagerly anticipated World Cup opener.

PAK W vs BAN W: Live Streaming Details

Where is the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s World Cup match being held?

The Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s World Cup clash will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time does the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss set to take place 30 minutes before the start.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

Fans can watch the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s World Cup game live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I stream the match online?

The match will be available for live streaming on JioCinema and JioHotstar, offering fans easy access to follow the action in real time.

BAN vs PAK: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah