Pakistan agree 'in principle' to play Test, T20I series against England in July

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the national side has agreed 'in principle' to tour England for Test and T20I series in July as the two sides look to return to action after play came to halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan and England are slated to play three-match Test series and as many Twenty20 Internationals from July 30.

Reflecting on the same, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said that the board has agreed in principle to send their team to England following a detailed discussion with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday.

However, Khan added that the PCB would wait for a few more weeks before confirming the dates as United Kingdom is struggling to contain coronavirus.

“We had a very detailed and comprehensive discussion with the ECB on Friday regarding the tour and PCB has now agreed in principle to send our cricket team to England in July," the Dawn quoted Khan as saying.

Giving the initial details of England tour, the PCB chief executive revealed that 25 players will travel to United Kingdom on four chartered flights and the series will be played behind closed doors.

"Biosecurity arrangements will be made by the host country and medical staff will remain with our team throughout the tour. We will test all our players and regular temperature checks will be ensured. It's very important that cricket is revived during these challenging times,"Khan said.

Khan also informed that both Test and ODI captains--Azhar Ali and Babar Azam as well as the other players will be fully briefed regarding the tour to England.

The PCB is also hoping to see England and Australia touring Pakistan in 2022, Khan concluded.