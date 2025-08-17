Pakistan Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025; Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Left Out, ‘THIS’ Star Player Set To lead

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, alongside the preparatory tri-nation series involving Afghanistan and the hosts, the UAE. The selection has drawn attention for the absence of two of Pakistan’s biggest modern-day stars, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, signaling a bold new direction in team building.

Salman Ali Agha to Lead

Middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha has been entrusted with the captaincy, continuing his role as T20I skipper. His leadership will be crucial as Pakistan looks to rebuild with a younger core ahead of future global tournaments.

Key Returns and Inclusions

Fakhar Zaman makes his return to the side, bringing valuable experience at the top order.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf strengthened the pace attack, supported by Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

The squad also features fresh faces such as Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, and Khushdil Shah, underlining PCB’s intent to invest in emerging talent.

Full Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz,

Mohammad Waseem Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi,

Sufyan Moqim

Preparation for the Asia Cup

Pakistan will first participate in the UAE tri-series (August 29 - September 7 in Sharjah) as a build-up to the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled from September 9 to 28 across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Big Names Miss Out

The most notable omissions are Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, both of whom have been the backbone of Pakistan’s T20I batting over the last decade. While the PCB has described this as a performance-based decision, the door for their return has not been closed. Many believe this is an experimental phase to test new talent under pressure.