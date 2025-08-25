Pakistan on Monday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which is set to take place from September 30 to November 2 in Sri Lanka and India.

Uncapped batter Eyman Fatima, who recently made her international debut in the T20Is in Ireland, has been picked in the Pakistan squad for the mega ICC event. The 20-year-old batter had earlier produced an impressive performance in Pakistan's National T20 tournament in May.

Apart from Eyman, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah are all set for their maiden ODI World Cup appearances. Meanwhile, all-rounder Fatima Sana will continue to lead the Pakistan side, and will be hoping for a successful outing in the upcoming global mega event.

Notably, Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan qualified for the tournament via the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which was held in April this year. They finished in the pole position, after winning all their games, including victories against West Indies and Bangladesh.

Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi who were a part of the Qualifier squad are now the travelling reserves along with Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar. The same Pakistan squad will feature against South Africa in a three-game ODI series preceding the World Cup. The ODI series will be played in Lahore between September 16-22.

The 15 players and the five reserves players will take part in a 14-day camp prior to the South Africa series from Friday, August 29. Under the guidance of the coaching staff led by head coach Muhammad Wasim, the players will undergo practice sessions as well as 50-over practice matches.



Pakistan will begin their ICC Women's ODI World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on October 2.

Pakistan Squad For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Travelling Reserves:

Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar