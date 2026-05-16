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NewsCricketPakistan announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Fatima Sana to lead, Diana Baig included; check full team
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Pakistan announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Fatima Sana to lead, Diana Baig included; check full team

Pakistan have taken part in all editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup so far but are yet to reach the knockout stage, and will look to improve in the upcoming edition of the tournament.  

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Pakistan announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Fatima Sana to lead, Diana Baig included; check full teamPic credit: ICC

Pakistan have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played  in England and Wales from June 12. Star all-rounder Fatima Sana will lead the Pakistan team in the mega ICC event.

Notably, the 24-year-old Fatima will play her third T20 World Cup and captain Pakistan for the second successive edition, having also led the team in the 2024 tournament in the UAE.

The Pakistn squad features five players - Eyman Fatima, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Saira Jabeen and Tasmia Rubab - who are set to make their Women’s T20 World Cup debuts. 

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah: Every captain to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL history; check all big names

 

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Composition Of Pakistan Squad 

Gull Feroza, who smashed two hundreds in the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe, will boost the top order in her second T20 World Cup appearance. On the other hand, experienced wicket-keeper batter Muneeba Ali and batter Ayesha Zafar are the other players expected to handle the task of getting the Pakistan top-order going.

Meanwhile, Natalia Parvaiz, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, and Saira Jabeen are some of the options who can come in handy in the middle order. But as historically proven, Pakistan’s strong points remain its bowling.

The likes of Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan and Rameen Shamim will lead the spin attack, whereas Fatima, Diana Baig and Tasmia Rubab will boost the pace lineup.

Pakistan To Play Tri-Series Before WC

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the same Pakistan squad will feature in the tri-series involving Ireland and West Indies, starting on May 28. 

Notably, Pakistan have featured in all editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup so far, but haven’t yet reached the knockout stage, and will look to go better in this tournament. 

Pakistan Squad For ICC Women's T20 WC 2026

Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab.

Pakistan Fixtures At Women's T20 WC 2026

Pakistan will begin their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 14, before facing South Africa at the same venue on June 17.

vs India, June 14, Edgbaston, Birmingham

vs South Africa, June 17, Edgbaston, Birmingham

vs Bangladesh, June 20, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

vs Australia, June 23, Headingley, Leeds

vs Netherlands, June 27, Bristol County Ground, Bristol 

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