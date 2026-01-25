Pakistan announces 15-man squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam included, star players ruled out - check
Pakistan has officially unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. The announcement, made on 25 January 2026, brings clarity to months of speculation surrounding team selection and participation in the marquee event.
Leadership and Core Selection
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Salman Ali Agha will lead the side as captain, backed by a mix of experienced campaigners and promising talents. The selection committee, headed by Aqib Javed alongside head coach Mike Hesson, stressed a balanced squad capable of performing in varied subcontinental conditions.
One of the biggest talking points is the return of former captain and batting stalwart Babar Azam to the T20 squad. Babar, who recently became the all-time leading run-getter in Men’s T20 Internationals, brings both stability and big-match temperament to Pakistan’s batting lineup.
The 15-Member Pakistan Squad
The full squad named by the PCB includes:
Salman Ali Agha (Captain)
Abrar Ahmed
Babar Azam
Faheem Ashraf
Fakhar Zaman
Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk)
Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Salman Mirza
Naseem Shah
Sahibzada Farhan (wk)
Saim Ayub
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shadab Khan
Usman Khan
Usman Tariq
This squad reflects a blend of experienced match-winners and up-and-coming performers who have shown form and fitness across international and domestic platforms.
Major Inclusions and Omissions
Babar Azam’s inclusion is undoubtedly a boost for Pakistan, anchoring the batting in what will be high-stakes matches in front of passionate subcontinental crowds. His experience and recent form make him a linchpin in Pakistan’s World Cup strategy.
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah headline the pace attack, offering a potent new-ball threat and death bowling options vital in T20 cricket.
A notable omission is Haris Rauf, whose absence from the squad, unlike in some earlier World Cup projections, has sparked debate about Pakistan’s fast bowling depth.
Wicketkeeping duties will be shared between Khawaja Mohammad Nafay and Sahibzada Farhan, as Mohammed Rizwan has been omitted from the squad.
Off-Field Context and Participation Questions
The squad announcement comes amid a backdrop of political and administrative uncertainty surrounding the tournament. Earlier in January, Bangladesh withdrew from the T20 World Cup over venue and security concerns, leading to Scotland replacing them in the competition.
In a related development, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi stirred controversy by suggesting that Pakistan’s participation in the tournament could depend on approval from the country’s Prime Minister, a statement that briefly raised questions about whether Pakistan would compete at all.
However, by selecting a strong 15-man squad and confirming the team’s preparations, the PCB has signalled its intention to fully take part in the World Cup and focus on the competition itself.
