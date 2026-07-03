/'Pakistan are gauged by how they perform against India': Pakistan cricket downfall linked to India

"The reality is when someone comes new into a job, they very rarely take over a team at the top of their game," Hesson remarked. "I took over Otago, [who] hadn't won a trophy for 20 years, [and they] won trophies. New Zealand, we obviously made some improvements, also with RCB [Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL] and things are moving in the right direction there. Pakistan is similar to New Zealand in many ways. But it will take time. It took probably two-and-a-half to three years from a white-ball perspective to really turn things around with New Zealand, and then there was some ongoing success for the next three or four years.