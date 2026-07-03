Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Pakistan are gauged by how they perform against India': Pakistan cricket downfall linked to India

'Pakistan are gauged by how they perform against India': Pakistan cricket downfall linked to India

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has provided a candid assessment of the current international cricket landscape, describing Team India as not merely the top side but the best team by a mile when compared to the Pakistan squad.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
'Pakistan are gauged by how they perform against India': Pakistan cricket downfall linked to India
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar & Raigad
IMD Mumbai rains2 min ago
2
EMI2 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 20264 min ago
4
Pakistan cricket team16 min ago
5
Aamir Khan wedding18 min ago