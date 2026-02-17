Pakistan backstabs Bangladesh: Mohsin Naqvi hails Sri Lanka president as 'Hero' for saving India vs Pakistan game; No mention of BCB

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has publicly lauded Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his critical role in ensuring the high-stakes India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match took place. The encounter, which was held on February 15, had been under severe threat of a boycott by Pakistan until a high-level diplomatic intervention resolved the impasse.

The Boycott Threat and the Bangladesh Context

The controversy began when Pakistan threatened to withdraw from the match in a show of solidarity with Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had been excluded from the tournament after refusing to play their scheduled matches on Indian soil. Pakistan initially supported this stance, citing concerns over what they described as the International Cricket Council’s double standards regarding tournament hosting and participation. This tension brought the most lucrative game in world cricket to the verge of cancellation.

The Heroic Intervention

According to Mohsin Naqvi, the situation was salvaged by a direct communication between the heads of state. Sri Lankan President Dissanayake made a timely phone call to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the stalemate. Reports suggest that the Sri Lankan leadership was deeply concerned about the massive financial repercussions and the potential damage to the cricket ecosystem if the game were to be abandoned.

While personally thanking the Sri Lankan President, Naqvi stated, “You were the actual hero because of you 2 billion people were entertained. It’s only because of you we played the match. As soon as the Prime Minister received the call, he called me up and said there is no more issue and the President has called me and we have to play the match.”

Post-Match Diplomacy and Bangladesh's Reaction

The match eventually proceeded at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where India secured a dominant 61-run victory to become the first team to enter the Super 8s. President Dissanayake attended the game personally, seated alongside Naqvi in the stands to demonstrate regional unity.

When Pakistan initially reversed their boycott decision, BCB president Nazmul Hassan released a statement praising Pakistan for its sportsmanship and solidarity, urging them to participate for the larger interest of the sport. Following the match, the Pakistan delegation conveyed formal gratitude from their nation's President and Prime Minister to the Sri Lankan authorities for their mediating role during the period of uncertainty.

Added Context: The Financial Stakes

The India-Pakistan clash is estimated to generate over 40 percent of the total revenue for the T20 World Cup broadcast cycle. A cancellation would have triggered complex legal battles with sponsors and broadcasters. By facilitating the game in Colombo, Sri Lanka not only saved the tournament's financial integrity but also reinforced its position as a neutral and reliable host for major ICC events during times of geopolitical friction between neighboring nations.