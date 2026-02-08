Pakistan, Bangladesh seek higher revenue in ICC talks; India match boycott decision on this date

Pakistan have shown signs of relenting on its decision to boycott its match against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, though it has sought major concessions from ICC during a meeting with two senior International Cricket Council (ICC) officials, a news report said on Sunday.

Bangladesh too have sought higher revenue share from the ICC's and also the hosting rights of one global event -- likely to be the next Under-19 World Cup in 2028, while the Pakistan Cricket Board has besides more money has also demanded the ICC to get the BCCI to get the Indian government to start bilateral cricket between the two countries, Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) said in a report.

ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and ICC Associate Members’ representative Mubashir Usmani met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Salman Naseer, head of the Pakistan Super League, in Lahore on Sunday.

According to the report, the ICC officials impressed upon the PCB the seriousness of the situation, warning of sanctions and financial penalties should Pakistan fail to comply with the Members Participation Agreement, under which all signatories are obligated to play all matches in ICC events.

The report said that during the meeting, PCB chairman presented before ICC a few conditions, including an increase in Pakistan’s annual funding, India reviving the bilateral series, and their players shaking hands in an India-Pakistan match. "Bangladesh, too, has demanded monetary compensation from the ICC and one global event, maybe the next Under-19 World Cup in 2028," sources told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

The ICC officials, the sources added, assured the PCB that these conditions would be placed before the ICC Board for consideration at its next meeting.

Meanwhile, sources told Telecom Asia Sport that the final decision will be taken by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Naqvi subsequently informed the ICC delegation that he would take the matter to PM Sharif, who is expected to make the final decision, likely by Monday.

Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam arrived in Lahore to hold discussions with Naqvi, as both boards look to devise a strategy to counter possible ICC actions, the report said.

Sources told www.telecomasia.net that Aminul arrived in Lahore via Karachi specifically for the meeting. Aminul and Naqvi have developed a good rapport with cohesion in tackling India ahead of the Asia Cup last year, and then during Bangladesh’s fight to relocate their Twenty20 World Cup matches out of India, in which Pakistan backed them.

The report said that Naqvi, in his capacity as chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), had ensured that Bangladesh was able to hold a regional meeting despite India’s demand that it be staged in another country.

"Since Naqvi backed Bangladesh’s demands on relocating their matches outside India and was the only vote in a 14-2 rejection in the ICC Board meeting," sources said

Meanwhile, reports in the Pakistani media claimed that the ICC is under pressure as Pakistan has stuck to its decision to boycott the India match.

With ICC remaining firm on taking action against both Bangladesh and Pakistan will decide on its approach to the issue. "Aminul and Naqvi will discuss what strategy they should devise as and when they attend an ICC Board meeting so that they are ready," sources said

Pakistan is currently weighing its options, whether to maintain its boycott stance or find a way to rescind the decision without losing leverage. Behind-the-scenes diplomacy involving Singapore-based ICC powerbrokers Imran Khawaja and Pankaj Khimji has helped bring all factions back to the negotiating table.

“The next 48 hours are very important in what decision Pakistan takes and how ICC reacts and acts on this stance of Pakistan,” a source told Telecom Asia Sport.