Pakistan Batter Asif Ali Retires From International Cricket At 33, Will Continue To Play Franchise Cricket

Pakistan batter Asif Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 33. Known for his aggressive batting style and role as a middle-order finisher, Asif played 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Pakistan. His most memorable innings came in the 2021 T20 World Cup when he smashed a seven-ball 25 against Afghanistan, guiding Pakistan to a tense victory.

In a social media post, Asif wrote: “Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter.” He confirmed that he will continue playing domestic and franchise league cricket worldwide.

Early Rise and Debut

Asif’s rise began after his heroics for Islamabad United in the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he struck three successive sixes in the final. The same year, he earned his T20I debut against West Indies, followed shortly by an ODI debut two months later.

Mixed International Career

Across formats, Asif struggled with consistency. In ODIs, he scored 382 runs at an average of 25.46, including three half-centuries. In T20Is, he made 577 runs at an average of 15.18 and a strike rate of 133.87, with a highest score of 41*. Despite these modest numbers, he was seen as a rare power-hitting option in Pakistan’s middle order during his peak.

Highs and Heroics

Asif’s best moments came in clutch situations. His four sixes against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup remain his defining highlight, sealing Pakistan’s entry into the semifinals. A year later, his quick-fire 8-ball 16 against India in the 2022 Asia Cup proved decisive in another thrilling win.

Final Years and Exit

After Pakistan reached the T20 World Cup 2022 final, Asif’s role diminished. Young power-hitters replaced him, and his last notable international outing came at the 2023 Asian Games with a second-string Pakistan team.

Gratitude and Future Plans

Looking back, Asif said: “I retire with immense gratitude, and will continue to share my passion for the game by playing domestic and league cricket worldwide.” Though his career lacked consistency, Asif Ali’s explosive cameos and fearless hitting ensured he will be remembered as one of Pakistan’s first true modern-day finishers.