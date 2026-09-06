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‘Pakistan best side in this Women’s Asia Cup’: Wahab Riaz still 'delulu' despite 55 all out vs India

Despite being dismissed for only 55 against their arch-rivals, Riaz insisted that Pakistan remain the strongest team in the competition and backed the squad to recover from the heavy defeat.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 07:47 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 07:47 AM IST
‘Pakistan best side in this Women’s Asia Cup’: Wahab Riaz still 'delulu' despite 55 all out vs India
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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‘Pakistan best side in this Women’s Asia Cup’: Wahab Riaz still 'delulu' despite 55 all out vs India
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