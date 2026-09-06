/‘Pakistan best side in this Women’s Asia Cup’: Wahab Riaz still 'delulu' despite 55 all out vs India

Pakistan's semi-final hopes are actually not in danger despite the heavy loss to India. Fatima Sana's side remains second in Group A with one win and one defeat from two games, while India have already secured their semi-final berth after winning all three of their matches. Pakistan will play Hong Kong, China in their final group fixture on September 7, but even a defeat would not knock them out. Hong Kong have lost both their games and currently have a net run rate of -3.575, compared to Pakistan's -0.569. As a result, even a heavy Pakistan defeat would not be enough for Hong Kong to overtake them on the table, meaning Pakistan would still finish second and advance to the semi-finals.