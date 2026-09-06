/‘Pakistan best side in this Women’s Asia Cup’: Wahab Riaz still 'delulu' despite 55 all out vs India

Pakistan's Women's Asia Cup campaign has been thrown under pressure after a disastrous outing against India, but mentor Wahab Riaz remains convinced that his team has what it takes to win the tournament. Despite being dismissed for only 55 against their arch-rivals, Riaz insisted that Pakistan remain the strongest team in the competition and backed the squad to recover from the heavy defeat.
'I believe that all the players in our team are very skilful and they just need to trust themselves. Our next match is against Hong Kong. We will go back and discuss what we did wrong against India. We will try not to commit the same mistakes. I still believe Pakistan is the best side in this Asia Cup to lift the trophy because the conditions really suit us,' Riaz told reporters after the match against India.
Pakistan’s Batting Collapse
Riaz's confidence came despite Pakistan producing their lowest ever total in Women's T20I cricket. After choosing to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Pakistan lasted only 18.1 overs before being bowled out for 55. The score replaced their previous lowest Women's T20I total of 56 against New Zealand.
India's spinners were central to the collapse. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat picked up three wickets each, while Deepti Sharma claimed two for five. Pakistan slipped from 27 without loss to 35 for six as the innings rapidly unravelled. Fatima Sana offered some resistance with the ball after taking charge of the chase early. The Pakistan captain dismissed Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, but the target was far too small to defend.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma eventually completed India's chase in just 8.4 overs, giving India a seven wicket victory with 68 balls remaining. Harmanpreet finished unbeaten on 18, while Deepti made 12 not out.
The result kept India unbeaten and at the top of Group A. Pakistan, meanwhile, now need a response against Hong Kong, China on Monday, September 7, with their qualification hopes under increasing pressure.
Wahab Riaz Defends Squad Changes
The defeat has also intensified the debate surrounding Pakistan's decision to make wholesale changes to their Women's Asia Cup squad.
Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir had criticised the management for leaving out seven players. Riaz rejected that criticism and said the selection decisions were made with the team's longer term development in mind.
'Sana Mir has her own opinion. I have nothing to do with that opinion. We have made changes with the future in mind. The players who were playing before, they have played a lot of World Cups and Asia Cups but we weren't getting the results. So it was time to go with new faces and bring new girls into the mix to build the team for the upcoming tournaments,' Riaz said.
He further defended the decision by pointing towards the form of those who were omitted from the squad.
'It is not about who we left behind. We have to look at the reality. The girls who were left out weren't performing at all. I think we did the right move by bringing new girls into the mix,' he added.
How can Pakistan qualify?
Pakistan's semi-final hopes are actually not in danger despite the heavy loss to India. Fatima Sana's side remains second in Group A with one win and one defeat from two games, while India have already secured their semi-final berth after winning all three of their matches. Pakistan will play Hong Kong, China in their final group fixture on September 7, but even a defeat would not knock them out. Hong Kong have lost both their games and currently have a net run rate of -3.575, compared to Pakistan's -0.569. As a result, even a heavy Pakistan defeat would not be enough for Hong Kong to overtake them on the table, meaning Pakistan would still finish second and advance to the semi-finals.
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