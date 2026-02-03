Pakistan calls for new global cricket body amid ICC row and India match boycott

A fresh storm has erupted in world cricket after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called for the creation of a new global cricket governing body, accusing the International Cricket Council of being influenced by Indian political interests. The remarks come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

The controversy has deepened following Pakistan’s decision to boycott its group-stage match against India on February 15, a move that has placed the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board on a direct collision course.

Pakistan Cleared to Play World Cup, But India Match Boycotted

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s government confirmed that it had cleared the national men’s team to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, Islamabad simultaneously announced that the team would not play its scheduled fixture against India, without offering an official reason.

The ICC responded sharply, stating that Pakistan’s stance was “not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.” Despite the uncertainty, Pakistan’s squad has already arrived in Colombo to prepare for the tournament.

Khawaja Asif’s Call for a New Cricket Governing Body

Reacting to the unfolding dispute, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif took to the social media platform X, making an extraordinary call for structural change in world cricket. “A new international organisation of cricket is needed to keep the spirit of the gentleman’s game alive. ICC has become hostage to Indian political interests in South Asia.”

His comments mark one of the strongest political attacks on the ICC in recent years and reflect Pakistan’s growing frustration with the global governing body.

Roots of Pakistan’s Dispute With the ICC

Pakistan’s dissatisfaction with the ICC predates the India match boycott. The PCB had recently objected to the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh had reportedly requested that its matches be shifted to venues outside India due to security concerns amid rising political tensions between Delhi and Dhaka. The ICC’s handling of the situation angered Pakistan, which viewed the decision as further evidence of selective accommodation within the sport’s power structure.

India’s Financial Influence in World Cricket

At the heart of Pakistan’s argument is India’s overwhelming commercial dominance in cricket. India generates the largest share of the sport’s global revenue, giving it enormous influence within the ICC. A significant portion of that income comes from the Indian Premier League, the world’s most lucrative T20 competition, run by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Between 2024 and 2027, the IPL is projected to generate $1.15 billion, accounting for nearly 39% of the ICC’s annual revenue, according to international media reports.

Critics argue that this financial power translates into disproportionate decision-making influence at the ICC.

Bigger Implications for Global Cricket

Pakistan’s call for a new governing body, combined with the India match boycott, represents a direct challenge to the ICC’s authority. While the creation of a rival global cricket organisation remains highly unlikely in practical terms, the episode exposes deep fractures in the sport’s governance, driven by politics, power, and money.

As the T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, the ICC now faces a delicate balancing act, enforcing its rules while preventing a full-blown institutional crisis that could reshape how international cricket is governed in the years to come.