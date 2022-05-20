हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam in trouble with cricket board after THIS action of his

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s younger brother Safeer Azam posted a video of himself batting in the nets in Pakistan’s High Performance Centre. 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam in trouble with cricket board after THIS action of his
Pakistan captain Babar Azam. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan’s all format captain Babar Azam has been politely reminded about the policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he brought his younger brother to the high performance centre in Lahore and allowed him to have net practice. Babar came under criticism after a picture was posted on social media that showed his brother Safeer in the nets with Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani bowling to him.

The social media post caused a ruckus as the PCB policies governing its high-performance centre clearly state that only Pakistan players, first class players or junior cricketers can use the facilities and staff at the HPC with permission of the authorities.

“Babar came to the centre three-four days back with his brother and this was before the conditioning camp had begun. And his brother later held nets which was brought to the notice of the board,” a reliable source in the PCB said.

Babar Azam’s younger brother Safeer Azam posted a video of himself batting in the nets in Pakistan’s High Performance Centre. Check Safeer Azam’s tweet here…

He conceded that since no Pakistan player was allowed to bring any of his relatives or friends to the HPC for practice, Babar was politely reminded about his indiscretion and told to not repeat it again. “He is our national team captain and the matter was handled in a manner where he was politely reminded about the situation and he agreed,” the source said.

Babar has started having daily nets at the HPC in preparation for the coming international season with the PCB also inviting around 60 players in two batches to attend two-week conditioning camps to prepare for the new season. Babar’s younger brother is yet to make any impact as a player at a higher level.

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Babar AzamPakistan CricketSafeer AzamPakistan Cricket Board
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya reveals why Wriddhiman Saha did not keep wickets in Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Namaste India: CBI raids Lalu-Rabri's house