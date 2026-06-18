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Pakistan captain Fatima Sana creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman signed for the Hundred

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman cricketer to be signed for The Hundred after joining Birmingham Phoenix through the wildcard draft. The all-rounder earned the deal shortly after her standout performance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman signed for the Hundred
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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