Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Reveals The Toughest Bowler He Has Faced

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has never been one to mince words, and in a recent candid chat, he revealed the toughest bowler he has faced in his career. While many might have expected a fellow Pakistani pacer or an Australian speedster, Rizwan named India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, as his most challenging opponent.

Rizwan made this revelation during a lighthearted conversation with teammates Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah, hosted by former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz. When Wahab asked, “Who’s the most difficult player you’ve faced?” Rizwan initially recalled struggling against Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in his early days. However, he admitted that currently, it is Jasprit Bumrah who troubles him the most.

Given Bumrah’s exceptional form, Rizwan’s choice comes as no surprise. The Indian speedster has been tormenting batters across formats with his unique action, lethal yorkers, and impeccable accuracy. His ability to swing the ball both ways and deceive batters with variations has made him a nightmare for even the best players in the world.

Pakistan’s Disappointing Performance In New Zealand

While Rizwan was full of praise for Bumrah off the field, he and his team have been struggling on it. Pakistan is currently in New Zealand for an ODI series, and their woes continued as they suffered a 73-run defeat in the first match.

Chasing a daunting target of 345, Pakistan seemed to be in control when Babar Azam played a fluent knock of 78. However, his dismissal triggered a massive collapse, and the team crumbled from 249/4 to 271 all out. Rizwan, who has been a dependable batter for Pakistan, was unable to rescue his side this time.

Pakistan Looks to Bounce Back in Hamilton

With the series on the line, the Men in Green will have to regroup quickly. Rizwan and his team will be eager to level the series when they face New Zealand in the second ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, April 2. A strong performance will be crucial for Pakistan to regain confidence and keep the series alive.