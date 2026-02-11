Advertisement
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha reveals what went wrong against India, blames humiliating loss on...

A knockout punch in the form of a half-century by Ishan Kishan and a collectively brilliant bowling performance helped India secure a 61-run win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at Colombo on Sunday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 02:21 AM IST|Source: ANI
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha reveals what went wrong against India, blames humiliating loss on...Pic credit: ICC

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha admitted the spinners had an off day and execution was lacking, even though they've been solid for six months after a 61-run loss against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday. 

Agha noted that Pakistan lost too many wickets in the powerplay. A knockout punch in the form of a half-century by Ishan Kishan and a collectively brilliant bowling performance helped India secure a 61-run win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at Colombo on Sunday. 
 
 "Our spinners had an off day. Execution was missing in some parts. We believe in our spinners; they've done well in the last six months. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay with the bat. In the first innings, it was tacky; the ball was gripping. The execution was missing with the ball. Pitch played better in the second innings than it did in the first. In these kinds of games, the emotions are always going to be high. Have to deal with it. Have played enough games like that. Have a game in two days' time, have to look forward to that. Need to win that game and qualify for the Super Eights. Then it's a new tournament again," Agha said after the match.
 
After a fantastic 77 from Ishan Kishan that took India to a fighting 175/7, two wickets each from Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah bundled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.
 
India remains at the top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently ranks second with two wins and two losses.
 
Brief Scores: India: 175/7 (Ishan Kishan 77, Suryakumar Yadav 32, Saim Ayub 3/25) against Pakistan: 114 (Usman Khan 44, Shaheen Afridi 23*, Axar Patel 2/29).

