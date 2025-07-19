Pakistan Champions Edge England In Last-Over Thriller To Open WCL 2025 With A Win

In a nerve-wracking opening match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, Pakistan Champions held their nerve to secure a memorable 5-run win over England Champions at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground. A clinical bowling performance, coupled with spirited batting from Mohammad Hafeez and Aamer Yamin, propelled Pakistan to a dream start in the much-anticipated legends tournament.

First Innings – Pakistan Post Fighting 160/9

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan Champions got off to a shaky start, losing early wickets to the disciplined England bowling attack. However, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez stood firm and delivered a captain’s knock under pressure. His 54 off 34 balls, laced with crisp boundaries and composed strokeplay, anchored the innings just when it was teetering.

Lower down the order, Aamer Yamin played a crucial late cameo, smashing 27 not out off just 13 balls, injecting momentum in the dying overs. Sohail Tanvir (17 off 11) also contributed valuable runs, helping Pakistan climb to a defendable total of 160/9 in 20 overs.

England’s bowling was well-rounded, with wickets shared among Chris Tremlett and Liam Plunkett. However, they failed to contain the Pakistani surge in the final five overs, which eventually proved costly.

Second Innings – England Fall Just Short

In response, England Champions looked well in control for large parts of the chase. Openers Phil Mustard and Ian Bell were the bedrock of their innings, with Mustard scoring 58 (51 balls) and Bell staying unbeaten on a classy 51 off 35 deliveries.

Despite keeping wickets in hand, England’s chase lacked the necessary acceleration in the middle overs. The Pakistani bowlers executed their plans superbly, especially Rumman Raees, who returned with outstanding figures of 1/14 in 4 overs, including the prized scalp of Alastair Cook early in the innings.

With 11 runs required off the final over, experienced pacer Sohail Khan kept his cool and defended the target, allowing just 5 runs and handing Pakistan Champions a thrilling 5-run victory.

Player of the Match: Mohammad Hafeez

The former Pakistan skipper was named Player of the Match for his resilient 54 that laid the foundation for his team’s total. His ability to guide the innings through pressure and later chip in with crucial leadership decisions in the field earned him the accolade.