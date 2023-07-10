Former PCB chief slams board for ODI World Cup Stance

Former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Khalid Mahmood has lashed out at the government's recent formation of a high-level committee to determine Pakistan's participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Mahmood, who was at the helm, when Pakistan successfully toured India back in 1999, was disappointed with the committee's establishment. In an interview, he pointed out that the committee did not include any representatives from the Pakistan Cricket Board, which is the main stakeholder in such matters.

Mahmood warned the government against linking Pakistan's participation in the World Cup with the ongoing Asia Cup being hosted in Pakistan. While he acknowledged that India should have no justification for refusing to tour Pakistan, he emphasized that it was not appropriate to mix politics with sports at the international level. He criticized the government for contradicting its own policy by forming the committee of ministers, highlighting that security concerns could be considered without openly declaring that Pakistan would not send its team to India if India did not come to Pakistan.

Mahmood looking at security situation

"If you say that we are looking at the security situation before deciding to send a team to India, that makes sense, but to say openly that if India doesn't come to Pakistan then we will also not send a team to India for World Cup, is mixing both things, which we have never done,” Mahmood said.

He also raised questions about the extensive involvement of the government in PCB affairs and the decision-making process regarding the World Cup team. He spoke about his own tenure and how the PCB was independent in the way they assessed the security situation in India and informed the government that they were willing to tour the country despite threats.

He further said that Pakistan should travel to India and take part in the World Cup as they could face major sanctions and their relationship with other boards would also go south.

Mahmood further urged the new PCB management to take cognisance of the decisions made by Najam Sethi, the former chairman of the Cricket Management Committee, regarding the Asia Cup.

"I expect Zaka Ashraf to face an uncomfortable situation, when he attends the ICC meetings later this week, because of the formation of this committee and the statement made by minister Ahsan Mazari,” he said.