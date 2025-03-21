Pakistan Cricket Board Claims PKR 10 Billion Revenue From Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has firmly rejected reports of financial losses from hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, instead declaring a significant financial gain. Speaking at a press conference, PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza emphasized that the tournament contributed substantially to the board’s revenue stream. Mir dismissed claims circulating in Indian media, affirming that PCB earned Rs 3 billion from the tournament, with further earnings expected after the audit process. “All expenses for the tournament were covered by the ICC,” Mir stated. “PCB generated revenue through gate money and ticket sales, and we anticipate an additional Rs 3 billion from the ICC after audits are finalized.” This financial success surpasses the PCB’s initial revenue target of Rs 2 billion, showcasing the board’s efficient management and planning.

Financial Growth Under Mohsin Naqvi’s Leadership

Mir credited PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the board’s financial upswing, revealing that total revenue for the 2023-24 fiscal year reached an impressive Rs 10 billion—a 40% increase from the previous year.

“With this financial strength, PCB now ranks among the top three richest cricket boards globally,” Mir said. He also highlighted that PCB has paid Rs 40 million in taxes, reflecting the organization’s commitment to financial transparency and growth.

CFO Javed Murtaza further stressed Naqvi’s role in setting and revising financial targets, ensuring a stable and profitable future for the board. “Under Naqvi’s leadership, we have strategically planned and executed financial decisions that have strengthened our position in world cricket,” Murtaza added.

Rapid Stadium Upgrades: A Major Achievement

The PCB also underscored the rapid renovation of stadiums under Naqvi’s leadership, marking a historic achievement in Pakistan’s cricket infrastructure development. Mir noted that, for the first time in 29 years, significant stadium upgrades were completed in just four months, ensuring that venues met international standards.

Murtaza provided details on the financial investments for these upgrades, confirming a total budget of PKR 18 billion. “For Phase One, Rs 12 billion was allocated, with Rs 10.5 billion already utilized,” he stated. “The remaining funds will be directed towards further improvements in stadiums across the country.”

Looking ahead, PCB has outlined plans to enhance stadiums in Karachi, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, reinforcing Pakistan’s capability to host major international events with world-class facilities.

Player Compensation and ICC Transparency

Addressing concerns about domestic player salaries, Mir confirmed that Chairman Naqvi had reversed the decision to reduce their earnings, ensuring continued financial stability for Pakistan’s cricketers. Furthermore, PCB officials acknowledged queries regarding their absence from the final stage of the ICC Champions Trophy but assured that they were awaiting a comprehensive explanation from the ICC.

To enhance transparency, the PCB has announced that all financial figures related to the tournament’s earnings and expenses will be published on its official website, allowing stakeholders and fans to access detailed financial reports.