The 46-year-old South African, who has featured in 89 first-class matches, 72 List-A matches and 16 T20 matches from 2003 to 2013, has served on the coaching staff in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and, earlier this season, was Multan Sultans' assistant coach. He has also worked as batting coach with Australia’s Hobart Hurricanes and Cricket Tasmania and was a coaching consultant for South Africa’s KZN Inland and Eastern Province