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Pakistan Cricket Board confirms Michael Smith's appointment as batting coach

Michael Smith will join the Pakistan team ahead of the three-match Test series against England, commencing on August 19. He will work with the team across both red-ball and white-ball formats.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Pakistan Cricket Board confirms Michael Smith's appointment as batting coach
Image Credit: PCB/PSL

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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