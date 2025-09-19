Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Fresh Corruption Allegations Amid Asia Cup 2025 Controversy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been hit by fresh controversy as its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, faces allegations of corruption over the Asia Cup 2025 kits supplied to the national team. The accusations come from former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman, who publicly criticized the PCB for providing substandard jerseys that left players drenched in sweat during crucial matches.

Atiq-uz-Zaman Slams PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Atiq-uz-Zaman, who represented Pakistan in one Test and three ODIs, took to social media to highlight the quality issues. “Pakistan players sweating through low-quality kits while others wear proper dry-fits. This is what happens when tenders go to friends, not professionals. Corruption dripping more than the sweat,” Zaman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans and analysts have noted the contrast, as other Asia Cup teams benefited from high-quality dry-fit apparel, designed to wick moisture and keep players cool. The criticism raises serious questions about procurement transparency within the PCB. Notably, Pakistan’s official website does not list any official kit sponsor, while brands like Pepsi, TCL, and Parkview City appear only as general partners.

Understanding Dry-Fit Cricket Kits

Dry-fit kits, commonly used in modern cricket, are engineered with advanced moisture-wicking fabrics to ensure players remain dry and comfortable. Made of lightweight materials such as polyester, these kits allow better airflow and ventilation through mesh panels in key areas, reducing sweat accumulation and keeping athletes fresh under intense conditions. Poor-quality kits, as supplied to Pakistan, can significantly hamper player performance, especially in hot and humid environments.

Asia Cup Drama: PCB vs Match Officials

The Asia Cup 2025 has already been rife with off-field controversies. Ahead of Pakistan’s match against the UAE, PCB, under Mohsin Naqvi, requested the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, delaying the game by over an hour. ICC officials later retained Pycroft, and the match proceeded. Pakistan eventually triumphed with a 41-run win, securing a place in the Super Four stage, where they are set to face India again.

Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi played key roles, with Afridi earning the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance. Pakistan posted 146/9, while the UAE were bowled out for 105 in 17.4 overs, failing to chase the target despite a 48-run partnership between Ravi Chopra and Dhruv Parashar.

IND vs PAK Controversy Overshadows Cricket

The India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025 was dominated by tension both on and off the field. India dismissed Pakistan for just 127 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav shining as the pick of the bowlers. The Men in Blue chased the total comfortably with contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.

However, the match was overshadowed by a handshake controversy. At the toss, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha avoided the customary handshake, and India’s players declined to shake hands post-match, closing their dressing room door. Suryakumar Yadav later dedicated India’s win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. PCB escalated the issue, demanding Pycroft’s removal, which was later resolved when Pycroft issued a formal apology in the presence of ICC officials.