Pakistan Cricket Board In Crisis: Gillespie Slams PCB For Unpaid Dues And Professional Disrespect

In a fresh controversy shaking the corridors of Pakistan cricket, former Australian fast bowler and ex-Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie has gone public with explosive claims against the Pakistan Cricket Board. In a statement that has since gone viral, Gillespie revealed that he is yet to receive his full salary from his stint as head coach, even months after stepping down.

Jason Gillespie is still awaiting payment for the work he has done with the PCB.



Hired in April 2024 on a one-year contract, Gillespie’s appointment was initially hailed as a transformative move by the PCB. However, just six months into the job, Gillespie resigned, citing disrespectful treatment and a lack of communication—especially after the unceremonious sacking of his trusted assistant without prior notice. “I'm still waiting on some remuneration from work that has been done. Admittedly that's been a little disappointing,” Gillespie said, in what is now being seen as a damning statement on the PCB’s internal operations.

‘Deeply Disappointed’: Gillespie’s Love for Coaching Takes a Hit

Perhaps more shocking than the payment dispute is Gillespie’s emotional fallout from his Pakistan experience. The 49-year-old admitted that his stint with the PCB has left him questioning his future in coaching. “My experience in Pakistan has dampened my love for coaching. It was a huge blow. I was deeply disappointed by how things ended,” he revealed.

This statement has sent shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity, particularly as Gillespie had built a reputation as a calm, strategic leader with success at both domestic and international levels. His disillusionment speaks volumes about the PCB’s handling of foreign coaching staff and internal mismanagement.

Ignored, Isolated, and Undermined

Multiple sources close to the saga have reported that Gillespie felt systematically sidelined. From squad selections to backroom staff appointments, the former coach was allegedly left out of crucial decision-making processes. The final straw, insiders claim, was the board’s refusal to renew the contract of high-performance coach Tim Nielsen—Gillespie’s long-time colleague and confidant.

Instead, Shahid Aslam was added to the coaching team on the advice of interim white-ball coach Aaqib Javed, a move that Gillespie neither expected nor approved of. Adding to the insult, Gillespie also mentioned being ghosted by PCB officials, with his calls and messages going unanswered for weeks—despite offering to assist Pakistan’s white-ball squad during their historic ODI series win in Australia.

Reputation at Stake: PCB’s Growing List of Disputes

This is not the first time the PCB has come under fire for financial and contractual disputes. Over the years, several foreign professionals have raised similar concerns, citing delayed payments, erratic management, and broken promises. With Jason Gillespie now joining the list, the Mohsin Naqvi-led board faces growing criticism both domestically and internationally.

In an era where trust and professionalism are paramount in international cricket, such incidents severely damage Pakistan’s reputation as a cricketing destination for top-tier coaches and support staff. The lack of transparency and poor conflict resolution mechanisms only add fuel to the fire.

Where Does This Leave Gillespie and PCB?

As of now, Gillespie has taken a backseat from active coaching, with no plans to accept any new roles in the near future. Meanwhile, the ball is firmly in the PCB’s court. Will they move swiftly to address Gillespie’s unpaid dues and issue a public clarification, or will they let another PR disaster unfold?

One thing is certain—this incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for reform within the PCB. For a board striving to be taken seriously on the global stage, ensuring contractual obligations are met should be the bare minimum.